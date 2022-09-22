Russia's war on Ukraine takes focus as Jacinda Ardern heads into final days of United Nations general assembly

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a busy day of formal meetings after Russia’s war on Ukraine takes centre stage at the United Nations general assembly, overshadowing existential threats such as the climate crisis.

Ardern threw her weight behind war-weary Ukraine, meeting with its prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, for a formal meeting on Wednesday in New York after Moscow announced an immediate call-up for up to 300,000 reservist soldiers and made apparent threats to use nuclear weapons.

Ardern then ensured she was in the room as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made an urgent plea to world leaders via video link for more defensive weapons and financial support, asking for Russia to be punished and isolated.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have met in New York. (File photo)

He then delivered a blistering and dramatic recounting of atrocities committed by Moscow’s military, including the murder and mutilation of children, women and men.

Presidents and prime ministers gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation after his speech, and Ardern told Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, that her husband’s speech was “powerful”.

Ardern’s schedule for Thursday (New York time) has changed as the contest for global hearts and minds over Ukraine’s fate picks up speed.

She will no longer attend the global launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, the region's plan for the next three decades that was first announced at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji this year.

Ardern was due to attend the event alongside other Pacific leaders and Penny Wong, Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, at midday on Thursday.

Officials haven’t said what she will do instead, but it is possible she will hold another bilateral meeting. It is often not until leaders are on the ground that such meetings are pulled together, meaning itineraries often change. Ardern met about a dozen world leaders, formally and informally, on Wednesday.

However, she was still expected to formally meet with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, at 11.30am on Thursday (New York time) and the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, at 1pm before speaking to media again at 3.30pm.

Ardern said the UN’s inability to act against Russia as a result of its presence on the security council, and therefore holding a veto vote, was a “failure”.

On Wednesday night, Ardern attended a reception held by United States President Joe Biden with all other world leaders.