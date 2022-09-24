What the US can do to counter China's Pacific push

The prime minister says New Zealand has been a significant presence in the Pacific for years and will continue to be one.

The US needs to step up its support for island nations in the Pacific if it wants to counter China’s growing influence in the region, a new report has suggested.

The report, China’s Influence on the Freely Associated States of the Northern Pacific, funded by the US Congress, was released on Wednesday by the US Institute for Peace, whose authors include former senior military officials.

It said China’s advancement of its geostrategic ambitions in the Pacific should be a cause for concern for Washington.

The report also said China has achieved progress in the Pacific as “an area of strategic interest” that Beijing has not been able to achieve elsewhere in the world.

The report came ahead of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Partners of the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative in New York on Friday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The PBP was formed in June and includes New Zealand, Australia, US, Japan and the United Kingdom with India having an observer status in the group.

AP Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, locks arms with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara on May 26, 2022. (Xinhua News Agency via AP)

The focus at the UN summit has shifted from the climate crisis to the Russian war in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilisation of 300,000 Russian military reservists.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta attended the meeting via video link.

US-China competition for influence in the Pacific has intensified this year after China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, prompting warnings of a militarisation of the region.

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has been under intense scrutiny, at home and abroad, following the deal with Beijing in March.

The agreement allows the PM to call on China at any time for policing and security assistance.

Sogavare said he signed the security pact with China because a similar deal with Australia was “inadequate”.

He said the Solomons knew the cost of war and would not be part of any militarisation in the region.

Sogavare also ruled out any Chinese military presence in the Solomons, saying the agreement with Beijing only covered domestic policing in the Pacific nation.

The report also comes ahead of an historic meeting between President Joe Biden and Pacific leaders at the White House next week.

NZ’s ambassador to the US, Bede Corry, will attend Biden’s summit in Washington.

US EMBASSY/FIJI The US delegation, led by White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, holding wreath, during a visit to Fiji in May.

“Chinese officials have not stated publicly that the Pacific region is an area of heightened strategic interest, but the benefits for Beijing of increased engagement with the region are clear,” according to the report, whose authors include Philip Davidson, a former commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and David Stilwell, a former US assistant Secretary of State.

“Perhaps to a greater extent than any other geographic area, the Pacific offers China a low-investment, high-reward opportunity to score symbolic, strategic and tactical victories in pursuit of its global agenda.”

The Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau are Freely Associated States (FAS) that signed agreements in the late 1980s, giving the US defence responsibilities and the right to military bases in their territories.

The compacts, which expire in 2023 and 2024, are being renegotiated by the US, and the report warns the concerned states could look to China for funding and security assistance if negotiations with Washington fail.

“The vast FAS territorial seas, which span much of the northern Pacific, are an important strategic buffer between US defence assets in Guam and Hawaii and East Asian littoral waters,” the report revealed.

If Beijing were to succeed in bringing one of the FAS states into its sphere, “it would imperil US military capabilities in a strategically vital geographic command area and open the door to a broader reordering of regional architecture with implications well beyond the Pacific region,” the report stated.

It said a US missile defence test range in the Marshall Islands was critical to US space and missile-defence capabilities.

US Navy Multinational ships from 26 countries, including New Zealand, are moored at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hickam, in Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise from June-August.

The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) recently agreed to develop new US military facilities, and Palau has requested that the US build airstrips, ports and bases.

“Washington should consider seriously the extent that it aligns with its defence needs,” the report said. “Washington also needs to provide an alternative to Chinese economic assistance in the Pacific to counter Beijing’s efforts to capitalise on regional perceptions of neglect and abandonment.”

The report added that more resources were needed to monitor China’s increasing activity in the FAS, where Chinese research vessels with “military utility” have been spotted moving around without permission.

Beijing has strongly refuted the claims.

“China has been committed to creating a favourable international environment for developing countries,” a Chinese government official said in a statement.

“China never attaches any political conditions to its cooperation with the Pacific island countries and never imposes its will on them.”

While China has no military bases in the Pacific, its first overseas military base was established in the east African nation of Djibouti in 2017.

Since World War II the US has had military bases in Australia, Guam and Hawaii – where 26 countries including New Zealand participated in the US-led Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise at Pearl Harbor from June to August this year.