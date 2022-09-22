Government could expel Russian ambassador, as Putin escalates war in Ukraine

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will again consider expelling the Russian ambassador, as Russia escalates its invasion of Ukraine.

Mahuta on Thursday said she was concerned that referendums would be held in Russian-occupied Ukraine with the ostensible aim of allowing Russia to annex the territory.

“I condemn the action ... It is an increased escalation of tension, and it is not helpful on a number of fronts,” she said.

“In this circumstance, I leave open the prospect that we may have to consider the status of the Russian ambassador here in New Zealand.

“It will be an active consideration.”

The Government has previously decided against expelling the Russian ambassador, Georgii Viktorovich Zuev, though it has insisted it remained an option to respond to Russian aggression.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced he would partially mobilise the country’s military reservists, as many as 300,000 troops, to bolster Russia’s flagging invasion of Ukraine.

He also warned he would use all weapons at his disposal – a reference to nuclear weapons – to defend Russia.

Putin’s threat came a day after it was announced that referendums would be held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – including the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions – on whether the territories should become part of Russia.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affaits Minister Nanaia Mahuta says expelling the Russian ambassador remains an option for New Zealand.

Such a referendum was previously held in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia then annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Mahuta said “any threat” to use nuclear weapons would harm people beyond the shores of Ukraine, “and we can’t accept it”.

"We continue to assess how we respond but our response is absolutely credible alongside international partners,” she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Georgii Zuev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to New Zealand, arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade earlier this year.

Mahuta said it was important to keep diplomatic channels open to de-escalate the conflict. New Zealand also has an ambassador in Moscow, which allows New Zealand to provide consular support to its citizens in Russia.

Both the National Party and Green Party have previously called on the Government to expel Zuev.

The Russian Embassy has been contacted for comment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in New York on Wednesday, met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“We condemn the illegal invasion and any escalation of it,” she said, before the meeting.