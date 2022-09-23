Jacinda Ardern discusses Ukraine and Pacific issues with head of the UN

Top of the agenda for delegates is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the climate emergency and the global economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has discussed the war in Ukraine with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Western leaders unite in condemnation over Russia’s aggression.

Ardern met with Guterres – who in his opening remarks to the UN’s general assembly said the world was “in peril” and “paralysed” – after holding a formal meeting with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, on Thursday (New York time).

It comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine takes centre stage at the talks in New York this week.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, walked out of a UN security council meeting at the summit after accusing Ukraine and its Western allies of “impunity” in Donbas.

READ MORE:

* NZ's Australia-friendly response to China-Solomon Islands deal reveals a big shift in thinking

* UN chief launches effort for Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire

* US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics



During their meeting, Guterres thanked Ardern for New Zealand’s “stalwart support” and commitment to global co-operation, a UN statement said.

The pair exchanged views on global security, including the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

They also spoke about the challenges facing the Pacific region.

Ardern briefly attended the global launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent on Thursday, the region's plan for the next three decades for global issues like climate change and security that was first announced at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji this year.

Supplied Jacinda Ardern and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

She said climate change was “by far and away” the most significant security issue in the region and a “real and present threat”.

The 2050 strategy launch had been taken off her schedule after the time changed, but she made the impromptu remarks to Pacific leaders and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong at the event between her two formal meetings.

“I think it is probably unique in an international environment to find such unity of voice as you will find within the Pacific on the issues that are confronting us at present,” she said.