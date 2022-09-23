Jacinda Ardern won't expel Russian ambassador despite Putin's nuclear aggression

Top of the agenda for delegates is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the climate emergency and the global economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won’t expel the Russian ambassador as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear aggression towards Ukraine, saying sanctions “send the strongest message” to Moscow.

It comes after Ardern held a formal meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who in his opening remarks to the UN’s general assembly said the world was “in peril” and “paralysed” – and Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ardern said expelling the ambassador has always been an option but she wants “dialogue and diplomacy” to end the war.

“Of all of the things we could do that is one of the least meaningful,” Ardern said.

“Having met just yesterday with the prime minister of Ukraine, I really am firming up the view that in their mind the most important thing we could be doing first and foremost is sanctions and also supporting them as we have in the ongoing fight within Ukraine.”

It comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine takes centre stage at the talks in New York this week and after Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, walked out of a UN security council meeting, accusing Ukraine and its Western allies of “impunity” in Donbas.

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong has said the federal government is considering expelling its Russian ambassador.

During their meeting, Guterres thanked Ardern for New Zealand’s “stalwart support” and commitment to global co-operation, a UN statement said.

The pair exchanged views on global security, including the consequences of the war in Ukraine. They also spoke about the challenges facing the Pacific region.

Overnight Ardern also briefly met Joe Biden as the US president hosted a reception for all world leaders. Ardern said they spoke “briefly” and acknowledged the importance of the two nation’s relationship.

Ardern attended the global launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent on Thursday, the region's plan for the next three decades for global issues like climate change and security that was first announced at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji this year.

She said climate change was “by far and away” the most significant security issue in the region and a “real and present threat”.

The 2050 strategy launch had been taken off her schedule after the time changed, but she made the impromptu remarks to Pacific leaders and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong at the event between her two formal meetings.

“I think it is probably unique in an international environment to find such unity of voice as you will find within the Pacific on the issues that are confronting us at present,” she said.