Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to make anti-nuclear plea to world leaders facing 'multiple crises'

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Late on Wednesday night, in Yulia Balchinova’s home of Buryatia, thousands of men were given a letter from Vladimir Putin’s government. The following day, they were drafted into the Russian army.

Moscow’s war on Ukraine has cast a dark shadow upon the United Nations General Assembly, and just a few blocks from where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her media briefings while in New York for the leaders’ summit, 29-year-old Balchinova is trying to stop the war. She fears her brother and father could be forced to be soldiers next.

“They take our brothers, our fathers, they break us apart,” she said.

Putin’s war and his Wednesday threat to use nuclear weapons and partial mobilisation of up to 300,000 reservist soldiers has dominated discussions as Western leaders try to work together in what appears to be the biggest crisis since World War II.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Yulia Balchinova (centre) protesting in New York against Russia's war in Ukraine.

Around the globe, climate change and food insecurity pose other existential threats. Inflation is seriously impacting economies, alongside record heat, floods and droughts. Yemen and Afghanistan are facing humanitarian crises. All nations are still managing the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardern has moved between these issues at various points this week, making harried trips across New York’s traffic-logged streets between star-studded philanthropic events, to climate meetings, to a key bilateral with the war-weary Ukrainian prime minister.

But she rejected that the war crowds out other crises.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. (Pool photo)

“The majority of my day-to-day has been spent talking with other leaders about the crisis of climate change and the impact on small island nations, so for from my perspective it's not a matter of one issue dominating. It's matter now that we have multiple crises we're dealing with as an international community.”

On Friday, between 11am and 1pm (New York time) Ardern will deliver New Zealand’s national statement. Nothing in it will be surprising, she said, and will include issues like the use of nuclear weapons – a topic which has been on “an international hiatus”.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Protestors against the War in Ukraine in New York.

“Now, more than ever, it needs to be at the top of the agenda,” she said.

It will be her last day at the summit, and she has also promised more work to try to reform the United Nations, after Russia’s place on the security council – perversely – allowed it to veto a motion to act against itself for its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

“We need reform of the UN. We've had to act on our own to make sure that we're seeing those consequences for Russia because of the veto and the failure of the Security Council,” she said.