'Dead man walking': Putin's war becoming an all-or-nothing conflict for the Russian ruler

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat and military mobilisation shows the Ukraine invasion is becoming an all-or-nothing war for the Russian leader, analysts say, and it will harden the resolve of New Zealand and Western partners.

"What we're witnessing here is a major turning point in Putin's regime. He's going to be very lucky to survive politically in the next few months ... He's a dead man walking,” said Professor Robert Patman, an international relations expert at Otago University.

After the Ukrainian military spectacularly broke through the Russian frontline and reclaimed considerable territory earlier this month, Putin this week announced Russia would mobilise at least 300,000 reservist troops to bolster his deteriorating invasion of the country. He also threatened to use all weapons at his disposal – a reference to nuclear weapons – to protect Russian territory.

The threats, which came a day after referendums that would effectively annex Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine were announced, have been condemned by New Zealand and Western nations assembled in New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who met the Ukrainian prime minister in New York, said Putin’s threat to use “additional weapons ... flies in the face of the lie that they have told that they are there to liberate others”.

“Yet they would use the threat of such weapons against them? This for me highlights just the falsehood around this war,” she said.

Patman said Ardern’s position appeared to have “hardened” and he assessed New Zealand would increase its military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, effective immediately.

The United States and partner counties would continue its “plucking the feathers of a bird” strategy, he said, providing gradually increasing levels of military support and weapons to Ukraine to the point Russia is defeated in the field or withdraws.

“They’re probably going to step up their efforts because they now see the Russian position is crumbling in Ukraine.”

He was “sceptical” that Putin’s renewed military effort could turn the conflict in Russia’s favour or that Putin’s nuclear threat was real.

"It's serious, but there's no need to panic ... He is delusional, but he’s not suicidal,” he said.

He said Putin's troop mobilisation and the prospect of “sham” referendums in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, which would likely see Russia declare the territory part of Russia, were a sign the war was not going as planned.

“They're both indications that Mr Putin's so-called special military operation is going badly ... Putin's in a very difficult spot with few good options.”

Supplied University of Otago Professor Robert Patman said Vladimir Putin might not last as the Russian leader as the war against Ukraine was going badly.

Patman said the 300,000 reservists would have limited military training and may not be reach the frontline until next year. Russia’s “terrible” logistics and supply problems would not be solved by more troops.

Instead, Patman said, Putin was at risk himself. Hundreds of protesters had been arrested across Russia since Putin’s announcement, and while the protesters were in “relatively small numbers ... that’s how major upheavals begin”.

Associate Professor James Headley​, an expert on Russian foreign policy at Otago University, agreed the war was “going badly” for Putin.

"He's thrown his lot in with this.” He said, since the beginning of the invasion, “it was so hard to see any way that he could ever back down from it and still kind of maintain any form of legitimacy at home”.

The claimed referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine would allow Putin to claim that Russia was being attacked by Ukrainian troops and legitimise his call for soldiers to serve, he said.

"This links into the nuclear threat, because Russia's nuclear doctrine is that if Russia's fundamental security is challenged, then it reserves the right to use nuclear weapons.”

Headley said Ukraine would likely continue to reclaim territory, and the fear raised by some was that Putin would turn to a tactical, battlefield nuclear weapon to continue to escalate.

He was it was important that people in New Zealand remained resolute in insisting that Ukraine prevail.

The Government could also strengthen its existing response to the invasion, he said, by possibly outright banning Russian imports that currently carry prohibitively high tariffs. It could also ban Russian citizens from entering New Zealand altogether, or alternatively encourage Russians to come to New Zealand as they would be siding against Putin.

“But none of this is really going to kind of change the course of the war.”