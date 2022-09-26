New Zealand farewells Queen during sombre memorial service

The monarch was remembered with a state memorial service in Wellington today.

A national memorial service to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade reign as New Zealand’s head of state was held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul in Thorndon on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were among the dignitaries who addressed the congregation – both women represented New Zealand at the late monarch’s state funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Across the road on the front lawn of Parliament, scores of people watched the service broadcast live on two big screens, and a book of condolence made available to sign, while countless others watched on free-to-air television across the country.

The service coincided with a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland more than a fortnight ago.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff State Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

While much of the focus was on Wellington, events were also held around the country including in Auckland and Christchurch.

Inside the Cathedral, the mood was a sombre one with the crowd overwhelming dressed in black, military dress, ecclesiastical styling, or for the daring, dark blue or navy.

Sun beamed in the window as the pastel hues of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul - which always seem like it was more designed for hot Spanish summers - lent a springtime air to quiet and respectful proceedings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justin Duckworth, Bishop of Wellington giving the benediction.

The Cathedral’s foundation stone was the first laid by the Queen in January 1954, the first such foundation stone of a cathedral opened by her, as Defender of the Faith.

On Monday, in the same place, New Zealanders had a chance to pay mind to the Monarch’s death.

Former Prime Ministers Sir Bill English, Helen Clark, Jim Bolger and Sir Geoffrey Palmer were in attendance as were many current and former parliamentarians and ministers. Various iwi leaders and members of the diplomatic core also attended.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff State Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

The service was begun with the Queen’s personal flag being processed into the Cathedral by Defence Force staff.

The service itself was presided over by the Reverend Katie Lawrence, Acting Dean of the Cathedral as well as the Right Reverend Justin Duckworth, Bishop of Wellington. Other religious leaders were also invited and Cardinal John Dew, Catholic Archbishop of Wellington offered a prayer.

The Venerable Reverend Don Rangi - a long time treasury official and later the institutions' kaumatua, led the Acts of the Remembrance along with the Anglican Māori Bishop of New Zealand Waitohiariki Quayle and Dew.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the memorial service.

The Prime Minister, who was joined by partner Clarke Gayford and their daughter Neve and her yellow bumblebee backpack, delivered an “historical reading” which recounted the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s first trip to New Zealand in 1953-1954.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro paid tribute to the Queen during her address.

“With each of her 10 visits to New Zealand, the Queen left another indelible mark, and came to more intimately know and love our country,” Kiro said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dame Cindy Kiro at the State Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

“I am honoured to have served as the sixteenth Governor-General in Her Majesty’s reign as our Queen, and to have carried out constitutional duties on her behalf at the heart of our democracy.

The music sung featured the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul’s choir and the Voices New Zealand Chamber choir. Karakia were said throughout.

The service ended with a rendition of God Save the King – the first time most in the congregation would have sung the revised national anthem.

Across the road, members of the public converged on the lawns of Parliament to watch the service which was broadcast on two big screens in a turnout Wellington woman Sulma Wilson described as “quite spectacular”.

Katarina Williams/Stuff Sunscreen and sunglasses were in high demand at Parliament in Wellington on Monday, as locals grabbed a spot on the lawn to watch one of two big screens broadcasting the national memorial service for the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The service coincided with a one-off public holiday to mark her majesty's decades' long contribution as New Zealand's head of state.

“It’s a time in history that you want to be a part of … it’s blasting hot, and it’s taken some effort, but everyone wants to be here,” Wilson said.

Donna Gill of Johnsonville was brought to tears when the national anthem was sung, which was when the enormity of the occasion “really hit home”.

Alex Bargh of Newlands has a “strong fondness” for the Royal family. “I used to live in England for about seven years, and so part of my heart and soul is still in the UK,” Bargh said.

“[The Queen] gave her whole life to service, to looking after her people, and I think that’s just an amazing thing in this day and age,” Bargh said, describing the service as “beautiful”.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff There was a big turnout for Monday’s national memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Wellington.

“The hymns that were sung were just amazing, and I thought it was a really nice way for our country to say thank you and goodbye,” Bargh said.

Professor Michael Baker, a leading figure in the Government’s Covid-19 response, felt it was important to be a part of the public gathering to help “reclaim Parliament’s grounds after its previous occupation”.

“It’s not a celebration, it’s a commemoration - a recognition of the Queen’s contribution, but I’m also thinking about what’s next for New Zealand in terms of governance.

“I do think, for me, the idea of just sitting out here and having what I think this institution is about, is a place where we can get together and have what I call a civilised event with very strong messages coming from all of our leaders about the positive legacy of Queen Elizabeth II - and I think we can build on that,” the Otago University academic said.