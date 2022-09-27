Vladimir Putin 'network of influence' targeted in new NZ sanctions on 19 people

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

The Government is sanctioning a further 19 people connected to Vladimir Putin, as Russia ratchets up its flagging invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday announced the 19 supporters of Putin, including a cousin, federal ministers, Russian security council members, and the president of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, would face travel bans and bans on holding assets in New Zealand.

“These individuals are part of a network of influence around Putin and have used their positions to threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mahuta said in a statement.

The Government has gradually increased its list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, officials, companies and state-enterprises in the months since it brought in sanctions law to respond to Russia’s invasion that started in February. More than 1000 people and entities were now sanctioned, according to Mahuta.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern: Reports of war atrocities in Ukraine 'beyond reprehensible'

* Cabinet considers prohibiting Russian investment in New Zealand

* Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine



Putin escalated his war against Ukraine last week, in response to Ukraine’s military overwhelming the Russian frontline in Ukraine’s north earlier this month, announcing at least 300,000 reservists would be mobilised and threatening again to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory.

Also of concern to Mahuta has been announced referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, that appear a ploy to allow the Kremlin to claim the Ukrainian territory as its own.

“Any steps by Russia that risk a further escalation of the war in Ukraine are reckless and irresponsible,” Mahuta said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, September 21. Putin announced reservists would be called up to fight in Ukraine.

“Russia’s so-called ‘referenda’ in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine constitute a new and additional act of aggression and a breach of fundamental rules of international law. Aotearoa New Zealand strongly condemns Russia’s actions.”

The list of Putin supporters being sanctioned on Tuesday included Igor Putin, a cousin of the president who was in charge of an international port, and two other relatives with high-ranking jobs: Mikhail Putin and Roman Putin.

Russia’s minister of justice Konstantin Chuychenko, the first deputy prime minister Andrey Belousov, and Putin’s aide Andrey Fursenko were also sanctioned.

Under the Russia Sanctions Act, those sanctioned have been banned from travelling to New Zealand, from having ships or aircraft owned, controlled, or chartered by them entering the country, and have been prohibited from having assets in New Zealand.

“Ukraine has been clear that the most important action we can take to help them are our ongoing sanctions and supporting them through the conflict, as we continue to do,” Mahuta said.

“By targeting these individuals we join global efforts in placing pressure on Putin and those supporting his illegal war in Ukraine.”

Previous rounds of Government sanctions have included 48 officials in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, Putin and his key supporters, and state-backed banks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced further Russia sanctions.

Russia has retaliated by placing travel bans on Cabinet ministers, MPs, military and intelligence chiefs, local politicians, and journalists.

The National Party and Green Party have both previously called on the Government to expel the Russian ambassador to New Zealand, Georgii Viktorovich Zuev.

The Government has previously said it would not expel the ambassador so a diplomatic link and consular support in Russia could be maintained, though it has insisted it remained an option to respond to Russian aggression.

Mahuta appeared to suggest the Government was again considering expulsion last week, however Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern then said the Government would not do this as “dialogue and diplomacy” was needed to end the war.