John Tamihere defends his charities' payments and loans to his political campaigns

John Tamihere is the president of the Māori Party and leads Te Whānau Waipareira and the National Urban Māori Authority.

Māori Party president John Tamihere is defending his charities’ funding of his political campaigns.

Charities Services general manager Natasha Weight said it was investigating Te Whānau Waipareira Trust and the National Urban Māori Authority for their funding, endorsements and loans given to two of Tamihere’s political campaigns. Tamihere was the chief executive of both charities.

Charities which Tamihere leads have officially endorsed his political campaigns, and provided him loans for his campaigns with the Māori Party and to be Auckland’s mayor.

The loans, endorsements and “sponsorship payments” have come despite Charities Services warning charities not to support particular political parties.

In total, close to $500,000 has changed hands in interest-free loans or payments from the charities for Tamihere’s political campaigns. Asked on Wednesday if any of the loans had been repaid, he said it was a “private matter” which he would not comment on.

But Tamihere says he and the charities have done nothing wrong and criticism of their arrangement is “a hit on the Maori [sic]”.

He says his charities have been more transparent than other charities, who implicitly support political parties. And he says, in a free democracy, charities should be able to back political candidates.

“It is a sad day for democracy in Aotearoa when Māori get demonised for being honest in publicly ensuring that every cent spent is to advance the Te Pāti Māori,” he said.

Charity Services rules state that a charity cannot be established to support political parties and candidates.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff John Tamihere was the Māori Party co-leader at the 2020 election.

Charities can be set up to provide specific community services, and in return receive charitable tax-free status. Political campaigning is not a charitable service, but charities can back specific policies or causes if it’s relevant to their charitable service.

Weight said it was clear “a charity must not support or oppose a political party or candidate”.

She said charities should not allow political candidates to use their resources or “endorse” a candidate.

Tamihere acknowledged his charities and Charities Services were in "negotiations" about the endorsements and funding.

As well as being the president of Te Pāti Māori, Tamihere is the chief executive of the charities Te Whānau Waipareira and the National Urban Māori Authority. In 2019, he ran to be Auckland’s mayor and the following year he stood for Te Pāti Māori as its co-leader and in the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate.

Both charities, in annual returns submitted to Charity Services, said they “endorsed” Tamihere’s “political aspirations” and provided financing to him.

David White/Stuff Māori Party leader John Tamihere muses on his leaving the Labour Party, and Winston Peters being a handbrake to Māori.

For the two campaigns, Te Whānau Waipareira gave him an interest-free loan of $385,307 with an “on demand” repayment term. In its 2021 return, it said a repayment was yet to be made.

In the annual returns, the charities Tamihere leads clearly outlined the funding and endorsements they have given to his political aspirations.

Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust Group endorsed Tamihere as its chief executive officer to pursue “the general elections and political aspirations”.

The National Urban Māori Authority – which uses senior management services from Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust – also endorsed its chief executive for his political aspirations.

In the year ended June 30, 2021, it paid $11,862 in “sponsorship payments” for him to pursue the 2020 general elections and political aspirations for the Māori Party.

In the year ended June 30, 2020, it paid $70,833 for him to pursue the 2019 elections for Mayor of Auckland.