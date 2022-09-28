Exiled MP Dr Gaurav Sharma takes on PM Jacinda Ardern amid fractious afternoon at Parliament

Former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has questioned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Exiled former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has taken on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House for the first time, amid a fractious afternoon at Parliament.

The Hamilton West MP, expelled by Labour last month for publicly attacking the party with unsubstantiated claims of bullying and a cover-up, questioned Ardern about the Government’s assistance to small businesses targetted by “ram raid” robberies.

It was one of the less eventful moments in the House on a Wednesday afternoon that had National MPs jeering at Labour brawler Willie Jackson, and ACT MP Karen Chhour upset over a “distressing” attack from a Cabinet minister.

Sharma, who now sits in a dark corner at the back of the debating chamber, as far from Ardern as possible, began with a two-part question: Who deserves police protection more, politicians threatened by crowds or New Zealanders being robbed “in broad daylight”?

The line of attack was a reference to Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson last week saying more police security may be needed for the 2023 election. Robertson, sitting next to Ardern, could be seen shaking his head at Sharma’s question.

Ardern employed a tactic commonly used in the House, answering just one part of a two-part question: “Decisions around security for politicians are operational.”

Sharma got little further with a follow-up question. But where he

failed to land a blow, the National Party’s Melissa Lee knocked Jackson, the broadcasting minister, back into his seat.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma asks his first direct question to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House, on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee, questioning the outspoken minister on the Government’s planned merger of TVNZ and RNZ, asked for confirmation no regulatory impact statement or cost-benefit analysis had been done.

Jackson dodged. Rurawhe gave him a flick, granting Lee an extra question which she used to again ask Jackson about the seeming lack of routine policy assessments.

“I’ll come back to the member on that,” Jackson said, quickly sitting in his seat as the Opposition roared. Lee, left laughing, was granted another additional question.

“We've had a clear cost-benefit analysis in terms of this project ... Come to my office, and we'll show you,” Jackson said, on the third try.

PARLIAMENT TV National Party broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee was granted two extra questions in the House as Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson tried to dodge her questions, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Lee later went to Jackson’s office and received the claimed policy assessments analysis. She held the documents up in the House during General Debate, it was a partially-redacted business case and a one-page document that, according to Lee, said a regulatory impact statement wasn’t needed.

But Labour was also on the attack.

Chhour, who is Māori and grew up in the state care system, earlier in the afternoon questioned Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis on Oranga Tamariki’s relationships with contractors – including Te Whānau Waipareira Trust, run by Māori Party president John Tamihere.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson tried dodging questions from National’s Melissa Lee on Wednesday.

Tamihere’s charity signed a partnership agreement with Oranga Tamariki on Friday; on Monday it was reported it was being investigated for donating to the Tamihere’s previous Māori Party and Auckland mayoral political campaigns.

“If Te Whānau o Waipareira is struck off the Charities Register, will the Minister guarantee that this partnership will end?,” Chhour said.

Davis responded: “What the member needs to do is cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi from her pākehā world into the Māori world and understand exactly how the Māori world operates. It's no good looking at the world from a vanilla lens.”

Afterward, outside the House, ACT leader David Seymour said Davis was a “nasty person”. Chhour said Davis’ attack was “quite offensive”.

“I am a Māori woman, and I've been through the care system, and I can tell you Māori children aren't that different to every other child. They just want to feel loved and feel safe.

PARLIAMENT TV Children's Minister Kelvin Davis attacked ACT MP Karen Chhour on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, for having a "vanilla lens". Chhour is Māori.

“Attacking me like that and basically taking away my mana from a party that stands up and says 'They want to give Māori back their mana' is actually quite distressing for me.”

Davis was unrepentant: “Their attitude towards anything that's Māori is actually nasty ... They struggle to engage in on kaupapa Maori, and yet they say that the Māori Party is racist. I think they need to look at themselves.”

Seymour had called the Māori Party racist during a general debate speech, highlighting a sentence in the party’s sports policy: “It is a known fact that the Māori genetic makeup is stronger than others.”

“I thought we'd never have a political party elected to our Parliament that openly and casually preached racial supremacy,” Seymour said. He had contacted the Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon, and said the response was unsatisfactory.

The Māori Party has been contacted for comment.