Kelvin Davis, the 'bulldozer' of Oranga Tamariki, on why he won't close the children's ministry

Matthew Tukaki, chair of the advisory board that has inspected Oranga Tamariki for Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis, announces the board's recommendations. (Video first published September 2021).

One year ago today, Kelvin Davis stood at the Government’s podium to lambast his ministry, Oranga Tamariki. He said it was self-centred and failing, but now says it is hardworking and improving, albeit with “room to do better”.

Over the next four years, Davis wants to see the number of children in Oranga Tamariki care massively reduced, fewer staff working at the ministry and more of its work being done by non-governmental organisations and iwi in partnership with the Government.

The first year of this “transformation” has already seen results, he says.

The number of children in state care has fallen by 577 over the past year, down to 4722 children as of June. In 2018, 6316 children were in state care.

READ MORE:

* Mark Solomon replaces Matthew Tukaki as head of Oranga Tamariki Advisory Board

* Govt funds 'trailblazer' Ngāi Tahu programme to keep Māori kids out of state care

* Can a 'rotten system' be repaired?

* Māori Party says 'rotten to the core' Oranga Tamariki should have been disbanded



It’s debatable whether a reduction of children in state care is an accurate measure of success, at this stage.

Davis says “the obvious target is zero”, but anything close to zero will only be achieved through intensive prevention measures and early interventions.

Providing effective early intervention is not always easy for the Government agency. Last year, Oranga Tamariki said more than half of the children in its care were Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says the Government needed to change its approach to child welfare.

Davis is also minister for Te Arawhiti, where his main focus is how to improve the relationship between Māori and the Crown. He says Māori have little reason to trust the Crown, and the child protection services – whether it’s OT or its predecessor CYFs – have given Māori even fewer reasons to trust the state.

Rather than trying to build trust with the Crown, his solution is to cross the bridge and ask Māori if they can build their own welfare services.

‘The bulldozer’

His frank commentary last year arrived after a full term of the Labour government, but it came from the perspective of an outsider trying to break into the system. He spoke about the need to better serve whānau Māori and urged social workers to work differently.

As minister, he promised to be a “bulldozer” and said he’d need to “force these changes” at Oranga Tamariki.

Soon after his arrival, Gráinne Moss, who Labour’s Māori caucus openly disliked, resigned as Secretary for Children.

The bulldozer had arrived, but some say it didn’t go far enough.

Abuse in Care/Supplied Chappie Te Kani has since taken over as chief executive of Oranga Tamariki.

Although Davis talked tough, he says his aspirations for Oranga Tamariki are grounded in reality – as opposed to the demands of activists who he says have unrealistic expectations.

“There were people telling me ‘burn down OT’, but if we burn it down, then what?” he asks.

The Māori Party were one of the organisations calling for him to disband Oranga Tamariki.

But he says it would have caused chaos. There are many things about Oranga Tamarilki which Davis finds uncomfortable, but he says there’s little else that can be done right now. For one, the agency operates facilities to house children in its care. Some of these are “prison-like”, where children are sent by courts due to serious criminal offending.

But there are also facilities where children stay when Oranga Tamariki can’t find suitable accommodation for them.

The existence of these facilities brings uneasy reminders of previous eras, where Māori children – in particular – were routinely taken to borstals and children’s “homes” en masse and lived in unsafe environments. Those facilities caused intergenerational harm, with children going on to create many of the gangs we see today.​

Supplied Oranga Tamariki operates facilities housing up to 20 children who can’t be placed into homes.

Davis wants to build new more friendly environments to house the children that can’t go into normal homes.

“Now, there are 20 kids in these wings. But if they could be in a more homely environment, we could have four kids instead of 20. We could look after their individual needs,” he says.

“We could get that counselling, that mental health support in these homes,” he says, but the progress building them is slow.

He says it won't be done overnight, it will likely cost a lot more. So far, he says one of these small-scale facilities is in construction – many more will be needed.

The acute end of Oranga Tamariki requires specialists and, at the moment, is out of reach for individual whānau or iwi. It’s one reason why Davis says the entire state care system can’t be handed over to communities right now.

“There are 50,000 children and families that come to the attention of Oranga Tamariki each year. If Oranga Tamariki doesn’t exist, what will happen to those 50,000 people,” he asks, one year after promising demolition.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Oranga Tamariki Minister Kelvin Davis says reform will continue for the agency.

Those protests started when Oranga Tamariki tried to take a six-day-old baby from his mother at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, the mother’s whānau standing to support the mother and baby.

Since then, Davis says his main focus has been to drive cultural change at Oranga Tamariki and other government agencies.

He moved quickly to appoint a board of advisers, who were mostly well-known Government critics and Māori leaders. His advisory board, which was set up shortly after he gained the portfolio when NZ First was voted out of Parliament in 2020, included Matthew Tukaki, Dame Naida Glavish, Mark Solomon and Shannon Pakura.

It was their report which led Davis, this time last year, to call for structural change at Oranga Tamariki.

Davis agreed and said he would act on every recommendation of the board, which described the agency as “self-centred” and “broken”.

His fix is to devolve as much of Oranga Tamariki as possible, but he says it will never be closed down.

“There will always be things that Oranga Tamariki and community providers will need to respond to,” he says.

At the moment, his example is ramraiding – with a spate of brazen thefts seen in Auckland, Waikato and Christchurch.

Dozens of teenagers and children, some as young as seven years old, have been breaking into shops and stealing anything from jewellery to toys.

It’s a trend which Davis says should naturally decline, but he says he expects Oranga Tamariki to position itself to respond to these trends as they arise.

“It may look like a failure, but we know these sorts of spikes are usually temporary,” he says.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Harete Hipango says communities will need proper resourcing to have any impact on child welfare.

The future for Oranga Tamariki

Oranga Tamariki has started six trials, partnering with iwi agencies who are meant to lead the care of their children.

It’s formalised partnerships with Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe and Waikato-Tainui. It also has partnerships with a group representing Eastern Bay of Plenty iwi and the Māori Women’s Welfare League.

“I’ve said to them, I want to see results ASAP, so we can start rolling out to the rest of the country as soon as possible,” Davis says.

“By June next year, I’d like to think we have another dozen of these partnerships rolled out.”

Building the resources of iwi to provide their own child welfare services could take time, especially for smaller iwi – unlike the already well resources Ngāi Tahu and Tainui.

It will likely need future governments’ support. For National, children’s spokesperson Harete Hipango says she wants to see communities properly resources to look after their own children.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT MP Karen Chhour says Oranga Tamariki is distracted through its focus on iwi partnerships and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

ACT’s children’s spokesperson Karen Chhour has criticised the focus on iwi partnerships, and says Oranga Tamariki should be “colour-blind” and focused on moving with haste to reach children at risk.

Davis acknowledges his approach is different, but says the Government needed to change.

“Communities, Māori and hapū have been calling for this. I’m saying, ‘Here. I’m giving it to you’. If it doesn’t work, it won’t be from a lack of effort from the Government,” he says.

“It’s not going to be easy.”