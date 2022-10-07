Defence Force launches recruitment blitz to battle tight labour market

The Defence Force is waging a new recruitment campaign aimed at attracting 1200 new recruits each year, as it battles high attrition and a tight labour market.

The military has faced a sharp rise in attrition since the Covid-19 pandemic, with personnel leaving for better wages in a hot labour market after two-years guarding isolation facilities. The Government promised $90 million to improve wages at the 2022 Budget, money which the Defence Force said will soon provide “modest” pay increases.

The latest figures from the Defence Force showed, as of August 2022, the annual attrition rate was 14.2% for the navy, 17.4% for the army, 11.7% for the air force, and 16.4% for civilian staff.

To fill the depleted ranks, 17- to 24-year-olds are being targeted by a campaign that has shifted focus from promoting the military’s marketable skills and trades, to tapping into a desire for an “idealistic or altruistic” career.

Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Patterson​, defence’s director of recruiting, said the Defence Force had so far reached about 70% of its 1200 recruits target for the year. Half of the target is for new army recruits, and some 110 defence trades also needed to be filled.

“It’s not uncommon not to meet the target ... It's an incredibly difficult recruiting environment at the moment, with record low unemployment rates and, like any other employer, a highly competitive job market also makes it difficult for us to find the recruits that we need,” Patterson said.

"Because we do have so many trades, some are more difficult to recruit based on what's going on in the job market. For a particular trade, if there are perceived by people to be greater opportunities outside of the NZDF, then it can be quite difficult.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Patterson, the Defence Force director of recruiting, says the military had by September reached 70% of its 2022 target of recruiting 1200 new personnel.

The latest recruitment effort began at the end of August and was, for the first time, a primarily digital marketing campaign, Patterson said. New advertisements feature defence staff talking about their relationships with colleagues and significant moments in their careers.

Patterson said defence’s market research showed young people were “actually quite idealistic, or altruistic”.

“They're very interested in helping others and, actually, service.

“Most people don’t put on a uniform just for the money. Obviously money is an important part of ... selecting a career, but I think people want to be part of something greater than themselves.

“In the past we’ve sort of focused on vocational elements, so we’ve focused on trades ... and with this campaign we’re really trying to create that connection between our young New Zealanders and who we are as an organisation.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied The Defence Force in August launched a new recruitment campaign that features online videos and advertisements on bus stops around the country.

The campaign would likely run for about five years, and was funded out of the existing recruitment budget, which a Defence Force spokesperson confirmed was between $4 million and $4.8m each year.

Patterson said the navy, air force, and army were each reviewing the standards required of incoming recruits.

"Our job as a defence force and the kind of roles that we have to do means that we send people offshore, we send people sometimes into difficult, complex situations, so the bottom line is the people who enter the NZDF need to be able to operate in those environments.”

A Defence Force spokesperson said attrition of staff was “spread across the ranks”, including the mid- and senior-level positions. However, senior positions could not be recruited for externally, and it would take time to “grow” more senior personnel from the junior ranks.

The Government’s $90m boost to wages, spread across four years, had now been allocated and “modest” increases to wages could be expected, backdated to July 1.

The pay rises would occur within the Governments “pay restraint guidance”, or pay freeze, that restricted pay rises on public sector salaries above $100,000.