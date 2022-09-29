Karen Chhour says Kelvin Davis caused real hurt, as she accepts his apology

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis attacked ACT MP Karen Chhour on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, for having a "vanilla lens". Chhour is Māori.

ACT MP Karen Chhour​ has accepted Kelvin Davis’ apology, after he criticised her for viewing the world through a “vanilla lens”.

But Chhour, who is from Ngāpuhi, said his criticism was hurtful and a “personal attack” against her identity as a Māori woman.

The apology followed an exchange on Wednesday where Davis, the minister for children, said Chhour viewed the world through a “vanilla lens” and did not understand te ao Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Karen Chhour says comments about her world view hurt her and her whānau.

He was criticising her proposal to repeal a requirement in the Oranga Tamariki Act for the state agency to operate in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

READ MORE:

* Mark Solomon replaces Matthew Tukaki as head of Oranga Tamariki Advisory Board

* Can the Crown and tino rangatiratanga co-exist? Kelvin Davis walks a delicate line



“What the member needs to do is cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi from her Pākehā world into the Māori world and understand exactly how the Māori world operates. It's no good looking at the world from a vanilla lens,” Davis said, in a response to Chhour on Wednesday.

Chhour is ACT’s spokesperson for children. As a child she was moved around families under the direction of social services, from the age of nine. By 16, she was living by herself.

After speaking to Davis on Thursday morning, and accepting his apology, Chhour discussed how his comments impacted her.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kelvin Davis has apologised to Karen Chhour.

“It wasn't just the hurt that it made me feel, it was the hurt that it made my children feel and hurt it made my foster mother feel,” she said, tears welling as she discussed the issue with reporters.

“I got a very supportive message from my foster mother last night, that made me realise that I don't have to justify my Māori. I can own it. She said there’s more to being a Māori then just the blood, it’s about having aroha and love.”

Chhour said Davis’ criticism brought back childhood trauma.

“I always felt lacking in my identity. And I finally found that confidence to stand as a proud Māori woman, and it was taken away from me yesterday,” she said.

Davis had doubled down with his comment on Wednesday afternoon, telling reporters, “She does whakapapa to Māori, but she was raised in a Pākehā world. She needs to cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi so she can understand her Māori world view better.”

Overnight, he said he had reconsidered his comments and wanted to apologise to Chhour.

He said he had tried to criticise her policy positions, and did not intend to question her identity.

“I made a mistake. I rang her up to apologise. What I said was inappropriate, it caused offence,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says he apologised before being asked to.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Davis’ statement about Chhour was too personal.

“[Davis] has apologised it was the right thing to do. I support the decision he took,” she said.

“There is the common trust of the house, but we always do need to make sure that we are always debating the policy, not the person.”

Davis said Ardern early on Thursday to let her know he would apologise, and that she agreed he should.

A few minutes before Davis called Chhour, ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden wrote to the prime minister’s office, asking for an apology to Chhour. Davis was not aware of the letter when he called.

Another ACT MP, Nicole McKee​ questioned Grant Robertson in the House about Davis.

Robertson did not defend Davis, other than to say he was right to apologise.

“Many things get said in this House and this Chamber, and members reflect on that and make a later decision to apologise. That is exactly what the Minister for Children has done,” Robertson said.

He said Davis would not be suspended for his comment.