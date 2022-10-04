RNZ-TVNZ merger could have 'disastrous' impact on local screen productions

A parliamentary committee heard concerns from other media companies about the new public media entity, as opposition attacks on the cost of it intensified. (Audio first aired October 2, 2022.)

The decision to move $84 million in funding away from NZ On Air to the merged RNZ-TVNZ entity will negatively impact the local screen production sector and damage Aotearoa’s reputation, a leading producer says.

Shifting the funding from NZ On Air to the new entity will be “disastrous” for the production of local dramas, former South Pacific Pictures boss John Barnett said in an interview.

Working on independent productions provided emerging screen practitioners with the opportunities to train, develop and build their skills, the Screen Production and Development Association said in a written submission about the new entity.

But Barnett said those productions were now at risk of not being made due to NZ On Air’s funding being cut. “This is a solution looking for a problem,” Barnett said of the new entity.

Despite 980 written parliamentary submissions on the merger, the Government was determined to “push it through no matter what”, Barnett said – a “cynical”, “irresponsible” decision. He wanted progress to be slowed, so issues could be worked through.

Media companies have warned the Government about a loss of media plurality and competition if the entity goes ahead. Concern has also been raised about its editorial independence.

A cost benefit analysis or impact statement for how the entity would affect the screen and media sectors was not made available to “really concerned” submitters, National’s broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee said in an interview.

It did not make sense to put hundreds of millions of dollars into a “giant monolith” media platform when people were consuming content on platforms like Netflix and Disney+, Lee said. “Content is where we need to be.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Leading producer John Barnett says moving $84m away from NZ On Air will have a ‘disastrous’ effect on the country’s local screen production sector.

The merger idea “needs to go back to the drawing board”, Lee said. “It is a bad idea ... There is no good reason why this is necessary.”

The $84.8m in redirected NZ On Air funding was made up of $42.6m in operational funding for RNZ and $42.2m in contestable NZ On Air funding.

The $42.2m represented less than the average annual amount of funding that TVNZ and RNZ currently benefited from as commissioning platforms for NZ On Air, Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said.

This meant there would be “more contestable funding available than ever before for all commissioning platforms”, Jackson said, and “significantly more” contestable funding available for content producers across NZ On Air, the new entity, Māori Television and Te Māngai Pāho.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee says the merger idea needs to go back to the drawing board.

But in its submission to the draft bill, the Directors and Editors Guild said the new entity could become a “dominant production competitor to the independent community”.

The guild wanted the new entity’s in-house production to be limited to news, current affairs, and live and multi-camera sport and event programmes.

All content across reality, documentary, drama, children’s, educational and other genres should be commissioned to ensure the wellbeing and growth of the independent production sector, the guild said.

In an email to its members on Monday, Screen Production and Development Association president Irene Gardiner said she was trying to get clarity on whether NZ On Air’s remaining funding would be increased, and what portion of the new entity’s budget would be ring-fenced for local production.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says the new entity will support content production across the media sector.

The association was becoming “increasingly concerned” about progress on the new entity, and its questions going unanswered created an “unsettling and uncertain environment”.

It had also caused issues for projects straddling the transitional funding period, Gardiner said.

Jackson said the new entity would support collaboration across the media sector, including in relation to content production.

Work on the new entity involved “significant engagement” with NZ On Air, TVNZ and RNZ to understand the effects of the change in funding arrangements, Jackson said.

The reallocation of $84.8m required a “very rapid re-framing” of how NZ On Air could complement the new entity, NZ On Air head of research Allanah Kalafatelis said.

NZ On Air was working to create a new strategy to help it best use its “more limited budget” of about $61m, Kalafatelis said.

RNZ and TVNZ are due to be merged on March 1.