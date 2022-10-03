PM Jacinda Ardern says more Russia sanctions being considered, as Ukraine urges her to visit

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is again being urged to visit Ukraine, as the Government considers further sanctions in response to Russia’s “illegal” annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Putin declared Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine as Russian territory on Saturday, promising to defend them as part of Russia, after holding referendums that New Zealand has condemned as a “sham”.

Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned the “illegal” annexation attempt at the weekend, and on Monday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary Rob Taylor spoke with a Russian embassy representative to “convey” this condemnation.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said Russia’s claimed annexation was a “blatant violation” of the United Nations charter and a serious escalation.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern: Reports of war atrocities in Ukraine 'beyond reprehensible'

* PM Jacinda Ardern conveys New Zealand's support during call with Ukrainian counterpart

* Peace flotilla sets sail to Russian oligarch's lodge to protest Ukraine invasion



“One nuclear power is annexing a territory of a sovereign country of its neighbor. It's sending a very strong signal to other autocrats in the world, who also have nuclear weapons, that they may claim and invade other countries and annex territories they want.

Myroshnychenko said Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, when meeting Ardern in New York last month, reiterated an invitation for Ardern to visit the country as other world leaders had.

Ardern had previously declined due to a scheduling issue, and there had been no response to this latest invitation.

AP Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia in the Moscow's Kremlin.

The ambassador said Ardern’s had a strong international reputation and a visit to Ukraine would help publicise the country’s plight as "war fatigue” set in.

When visiting New Zealand earlier this year, Myroshnychenko also asked then-Speaker Trevor Mallard if Parliament would have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to MPs, as he has done to parliament’s across the world including Australia’s.

There was no response to this request as yet.

“Not in a single country has recognised that annexation, [there have been] very strong statements from all world leaders. I'm very thankful to New Zealand for making a statement on this.

"If we look at what Russians are doing in Ukraine, destroying critical infrastructure, hitting electricity supplies, water supplies, killing civilians, deliberately attacking civilians, we need assistance.”

GOVERNOR-GENERAL/SUPPLIED Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Ukraine remained interested in receiving military hardware from New Zealand. A previous request for armoured vehicles from New Zealand had been turned down, he said, with officials saying the vehicles were not in adequate condition.

“If New Zealand can can help us procure some antitank weapons that will be great.”

Myroshnychenko said any New Zealand investors in Russia should be leaving the country, and all Russian assets in New Zealand need to be traced and sanctioned.

Russia’s new deputy minister of defence, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev​, the so-called “butcher of Aleppo” and “butcher of Mariupol” also needed to be added to New Zealand’s sanctions list, he said.

Ardern told RNZ on Monday, said the Government was now having a “final look” at the remaining exports from and imports to Russia, and reviewing the list of individuals sanctioned to see whether further sanctions were required.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand was continuing to consider more sanctions against Russia.

She said sanctions were the “main focus”, not providing more military hardware or support.

New Zealand has previously sent body armour, helmets, and camouflage vests to Ukraine, has deployed troops to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers, and given $7.5 million to the United Kingdom to help produce weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

“The ongoing requests from Ukraine is to keep up pressure on sanctions,” Ardern said.

“I am still interested in what makes a practical impact rather than a symbolic one.”

The Government in April placed a 35% tariff on imports from Russia that was expected to act as an effective ban on trade from the country. Statistics New Zealand data in September showed a possible 90% decrease in imports from Russia, with $1m in good being imported in July, most of which was a $623,000 fertiliser shipment.

Exports have similarly ground to an almost halt, with just under $2.5m in food and other goods heading to Russia in June, a decrease from $27m in Janurary, before the invasion.

Ardern said food exports would not be targetted by restrictions for humanitarian reasons. Again, Ardern said the option of expelling the Russian ambassador of other diplomats was not “off the table”, but the Government preferred making a “practical impact” instead of taking symbolic action.