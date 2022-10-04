Social Development Minister, Ministry rebuff questions over Northland lockdown on false grounds

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

In 2019, Stuff first published the Redacted series exploring the problems with the Official Information Act. Three years on, we’re revisiting it to see if anything has changed.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni refused to answer questions about the Northland Covid-19 lockdown, claiming it was still under active police investigation. But it wasn't.

At the same time, her agency claimed it held no information on the four people granted an exemption to travel into the region from Auckland’s Delta lockdown. In fact, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) had approved the application.

The Government has faced a barrage of criticism after it emerged in July that Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had made false claims, repeated by Sepuloni, about the women who triggered the $23m shut-down on October 2021, and failed to correct the record. Two women were publicly vilified.

Now Stuff can reveal Sepuloni and the Ministry of Social Development also made misleading claims when responding to official information requests from the National Party.

The Opposition lodged a series of requests with the agency and the minister’s office in November. A response was not received until early March 2022 – well beyond the statutory 20-day timeframe.

Sepuloni refused to answer. In response to the seven detailed queries asking for information, documentation and correspondence, she said: “New Zealand Police has advised me that this matter is still under active investigation and no further information can be provided.”

She withheld the information citing a clause in the legislation that protects maintenance of the law, including the preventions, investigation, and detection of offences, and the right to a fair trial.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Carmel Sepuloni is now the subject of a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman.

However, according to her colleague, former police minister Poto Williams, the investigation was already closed. Williams was told on February 22 that it was completed and answered a written parliamentary question saying: “Police completed an investigation and determined there was no evidence to support a prosecution.”

A spokesperson for Sepuloni said the answer to the parliamentary question “was provided following advice from NZ Police”.

Police said they told MSD on February 18 that the investigation was ongoing and then updated this advice on March 3 to reflect that it was complete.

“Unfortunately” by the time the written parliamentary question response – saying the investigation was complete – had been approved in the week of February 21, the response to Sepuloni’s OIA query (confirming the investigation was ongoing) had already been sent on February 18, a police spokesperson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Louise Upston, National’s social development spokesperson, says MSD and its minister attempted to cover up mistakes over last year’s Northland lockdown.

Northland moved into alert level 3 on October 8, after an Auckland woman travelling in the area returned a positive test result. At a press conference that evening, Hipkins claimed the 40-year-old provided “false information” to pass through the regional border.

Two days later, police revealed they were hunting for her 34-year-old travel companion. False claims that they were sex workers and linked to gangs circulated – none of which were dispelled by the Government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described them as “irresponsible”, “dangerous” and “extraordinarily frustrating” over claims they refused to co-operate with authorities.

Last month, after multiple OIA requests by journalists, it emerged a government worker mistakenly approved the application. The police investigation also found “no offence” nor deception in obtaining the travel documents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins both publicly criticised the women who triggered the Northland lockdown.

National also asked questions of MSD in November. Aware of speculation that there were more than two people involved, they asked for information about anyone else connected to the exemption.

As with the request to Sepuloni, the response was delayed until March. In a letter, deputy chief executive Marama Edwards refused this part of the request, writing: “The ministry does not hold any information about whether other people are connected to the travel application ... the ministry has no grounds to believe that the information is held by another department or minister of the Crown or organisation.”

But this was wrong – it was an MSD staffer who had approved the exemption on social services grounds, after it was first rejected by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

And documents released by another Government agency – the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) – also showed MSD was aware four people were approved for the travel exemption.

DPMC collated a detailed timeline which showed that on October 1, 2021, at 9.16am the MSD staffer opened and “mistakenly approved” the exemption. “Applicant and 3 others issued travelled documentation through system generation,” the timeline stated.

In preparing the timeline in December 2021, DPMC corresponded with the office of MSD’s chief executive Debbie Power. This contradicts MSD's grounds for refusal – it knew of other applicants because it approved the exemption, and it was made aware the information was held by another department.

Edwards told Stuff the ministry had reviewed the response “and can see that it contained an oversight”.

“At the time of the request, the ministry did hold the names of four people who were covered by the application. Had this detail not been overlooked, this part of the request would have been refused under section 9(2)(a) of the Act in order to protect their privacy.”

She said the delay in responding to the original request was to allow time for consultation with other parties.

National’s Louise Upston has now laid a complaint with Parliament’s watchdog, the Office of the Ombudsman.

The actions of both the agency and the Minister were “outrageous”, Upston said. Officials and ministers should have admitted the mistake much earlier, she said.

“I accept that officials will make mistakes,” Upston said. “But don't try and cover it up after the fact, and don’t expect the public to bear the heat. Front up and be open when information is asked for to get to the bottom of what occurred.”

Supplied The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet corresponded with the office of Debbie Power, chief executive of the Ministry of Social Development.

Upston said there was a pattern of the Government allowing private citizens to become scapegoats for officials’ errors, citing the examples of pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis and Case L, a KFC worker accused of breaking isolation rules.

“If you think about that time, New Zealanders were asked to do a lot,” she said. “And they were doing that on the trust and confidence of the Government.

“To find out that this occurred, and then to have a minister withhold information in an official legal request, is appalling. At a time they should have been the most open and transparent ever.”

Upston was not satisfied with either the Minister or MSD’s explanation. She pointed out National had not requested the applicants names, but had asked for other detail. And she accused Sepuloni of “making excuses and pointing the finger of blame at police”.

The Office of the Ombudsman declined to comment while the matter was under investigation.