PM Jacinda Ardern says healthy homes initiative has helped 142,000 people

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall fronted the weekly post-Cabinet briefing on October 3.

The Healthy Homes initiative hoped to increase the number of children living in warm, dry homes has made a "tangible impact” on families, according to a new report, with referrals spending less time in hospital, and more time in work and school.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the $30 million scheme – part of policy to drive down the number of children who contract rheumatic fever, a preventable disease common in the developing world and tied to damp, cold housing – had helped 142,000 people.

The report covered last year and was funded by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities. It analysed data from a range of sources.

“We know poor housing stock can make people sick,” Ardern said in the Beehive on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the healthy homes initiative has made good progress in state houses.

“In some cases it's been as basic as making sure that people have the ability to heat their home.”

A report by UN special rapporteur Leilani Farha in 2020 damned New Zealand’s housing market as a “human rights crisis”. It was a sentiment echoed by Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt in 2021 who said successive governments had breached the human right to adequate housing.

Hunt also said the Government was inadequately tracking whether rental properties met the healthy homes standard.

In July, almost half of Kāinga Ora homes still didn’t comply with the Government’s own requirements for warm, dry rental properties, but Ardern said the Government was “rolling through” homes which were not up to standard, and ensuring they were insulated

“We have made good progress,” she said.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the programme was an “excellent return on government investment”. It had improved school and work attendance, and significantly reduced rheumatic fever hospitalisations by 40% last year when compared to the previous year.

“There’s a lot of money saved but the human impact is greater,” Verrall said.

Overall, 142,000 people had benefited from the scheme which gives low-income families insulation, heaters, curtains, bedding and other minor repairs to make houses warmer.

“That's 31,000 kids and 111,000 families. In homes where these improvements were made hospitalisations reduced by almost 20%.”

Rheumatic fever spiked in the Wellington region last year, when 15 Māori and Pasifika children and young people in Porirua and the Lower Hutt -- including two in one family -- had rheumatic fever. The cases were blamed on substandard housing.

Ardern said the health homes initiative, which covers 11 regions in the North Island, would be expanded to whole country by the end of the year.