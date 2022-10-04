Nanaia Mahuta meets with Solomon Islands foreign minister

Sue Kennedy, the owner of the King Solomon Hotel Honiara, says Solomon Islands' recent border reopening brings a lot of hope for its struggling tourism industry.

Solomon Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele​ says his country wants to bring more seasonal workers to New Zealand as it struggles to regain economic ground lost during the pandemic.

Manele arrived at Parliament on Tuesday morning for a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. A press conference to be held after the meeting will be livestreamed above at 11:45am.

Speaking at a New Zealand Institute of International Affairs event on Monday evening, Manele said Solomon Islands appreciated New Zealand’s ongoing assistance with maintaining security in the country, its contribution to the development of the Munda International Airport, and the construction of a youth centre.

“New Zealand has made investments that further unlocks more wealth,” he said.

Manele said Solomon Islands was “determined” to increase the number of workers coming to New Zealand under the recognised seasonal employer scheme – which the Government expanded by 3000 places last week.

"We have lost our ground due to Covid-19 period. Part of my visit here is to promote Solomon Islands ‘here to work' brand and ask employers in New Zealand to look our way.”

He said Solomon Islands had “grabbed global attention” with its three-year-old relationship with China, but it would not "choose sides".

“Whilst we are mindful of the growing strategic interests in the Pacific, we hope geopolitics does not divide the region.

“Solomon Islands will keep navigating the choppy waves with a growing number of alliances, and engage with all, driven by our interests and needs.”

AP POOL Solomon Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele, left, and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi shake hands during a ceremony to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between Solomon Islands and China.

Solomon Islands in March signed a security pact with Beijing that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as “gravely concerning” for the prospect it could result in a Chinese military base being established in the Pacific. Solomon Islands criticised the concern, and provided assurances a military base would not be built.

“China is a Pacific dialogue partner and has brought a new form of partnership and co-operation ... China is today Solomon Island's largest infrastructure partner,” Manele said.

“Infrastructure is the golden thread that is needed to integrate and unify our scattered population.”

Manele said the Solomon Islands government was considering taking a concessional loan from China to build cellphone towers, whereas previously it had not taken debt from the country for infrastructure.

"We are looking at concessional loans for that because we believe that project can finance itself, but that is yet to start.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Nanaia Mahuta greets Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele prior to a bilateral meeting at Parliament on October 4.

Chinese debt has been a contentious issue in the Pacific, with some islands nations heavily indebted. Tonga in 2021 had a debt to GDP ratio of 46.3%, with more than 50% owed to China. Mahuta has in recent months said Pacific nations need “debt relief”.

Manele said Solomon Islands was one of three Pacific Island nations still deemed a “least developed country” by the United Nations, and as economic growth was not keeping up with development needs it may take longer for the country to “graduate” from this status than expected.