Solomon Islands foreign minister says his country will not 'choose sides'

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Solomons Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele speak after their bi-lateral meeting at Parliament on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Solomon Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele​ says his country will not “choose sides” in a geopolitical struggle over the Pacific, and will partner with both China and the United States. ​

Manele was at Parliament on Tuesday for a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, part of a month-long trip that included attending last week’s White House summit for Pacific countries.

Speaking after the meeting, Manele defended the contentious security agreement the Solomon Islands signed with China in March, again insisting there was “no provision” that would allow for a military base to be constructed.

He said the Solomon Islands also opposed an indirect reference to China in a draft copy of the United States-Pacific declaration, but signed it last week after the text of the agreement was changed.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand must lead the response to China's agreement with the Solomon Islands

* Senior United States officials warned Solomon Islands of US 'response' to feared Chinese military base

* China security pact will not undermine peace says Solomon Islands' prime minister



“There were some references that put us in a position that we have to choose sides, and we don't want to be placed in any position that we have to choose sides.

“We welcome the US re-engagement with the Pacific and we look forward to working with all our partners ... the Indo-Pacific should be a region of peace, of co-operation, and of collaboration, and it should not be seen as a region of confrontation, of conflict, of war.”

Manele also said the Solomon Islands would be writing to the NZ Government asking for an air services arrangement between the two countries be reviewed.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jeremiah Manele, Solomon Islands' Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, right, is on his first official visit to New Zealand.

Speaking at a New Zealand Institute of International Affairs event on Monday evening, Manele said the Solomon Islands had “grabbed global attention” with its three-year-old relationship with China.

The Solomon Islands in March signed a security pact with Beijing that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as “gravely concerning” for the prospect it could result in a Chinese military base being established in the Pacific. The Solomons criticised the concern, and provided assurances a military base would not be built.

“China is a Pacific dialogue partner and has brought a new form of partnership and co-operation ... China is today Solomon Island's largest infrastructure partner,” Manele said.

“Infrastructure is the golden thread that is needed to integrate and unify our scattered population.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta greets Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele prior to a bilateral meeting at Parliament.

Manele said the Solomon Islands government was considering taking a concessional loan from China to build cellphone towers, whereas previously it had not taken debt from the country for infrastructure.

"We are looking at concessional loans for that because we believe that project can finance itself, but that is yet to start.”

Chinese debt has been a contentious issue in the Pacific, with some islands nations heavily indebted. Tonga in 2021 had a debt to GDP ratio of 46.3%, with more than 50% owed to China. Mahuta has in recent months said Pacific nations need “debt relief”.

Manele said the Solomons appreciated New Zealand’s ongoing assistance with maintaining security in the country, its contribution to the development of the Munda International Airport, and the construction of a youth centre.

“New Zealand has made investments that further unlocks more wealth,” he said.

Manele said they were “determined” to increase the number of workers coming to New Zealand under the recognised seasonal employer scheme – which the Government expanded by 3000 places last week.

"We have lost our ground due to Covid-19 period. Part of my visit here is to promote Solomon Islands ‘here to work' brand and ask employers in New Zealand to look our way.”

Manele said the Solomon Islands was one of three Pacific Island nations still deemed a “least developed country” by the United Nations, and as economic growth was not keeping up with development needs it may take longer for the country to “graduate” from this status than expected.