Government books healthier than expected as emergency economic Covid response ends

The Government is in a stronger starting position for the next financial year, Treasury secretary Dr Caralee McLiesh says, as higher taxes and less spending on Covid-19 left its books in better shape than predicted.

The Government on Wednesday released the final budget outcome figures for 2021/22, which showed the operating balance before gains and losses recorded a deficit of $9.7 billion, roughly half of what was forecast at Budget 2022.

Its net worth was significantly higher than expected - despite the Delta and Omicron Covid outbreaks, the billions it has spent on wage subsidies, business support and the vaccine roll-out, and amid a deteriorating global market.

Net debt has risen to 17.2% of GDP, lower than Australia, Canada, US and the UK, but higher than the 16.9% figure forecast in the Budget. This was largely as a result of temporary Covid-19 measures, and the fall in the value of assets in the Superannuation fund, McLiesh said.

This came amid significant shifts in macroeconomic environments with soaring inflation and interest rates.

However, net worth was "significantly" higher than expected, increasing by $7.1b to $174.3b - $44b more than forecast in 2022, and total core crown revenue was $142b - $12.3b more than the previous year and $5.8b higher than forecast.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said deteriorating conditions in the global economy would place intensifying pressure on spending, but the emergency economic response to the pandemic had ended.

"This has been a tough period for many households and businesses in New Zealand and there are still choppy waters ahead," he said.

"We are in a favourable position compared o the rest of the world to deal with the challenges of a global slowdown."

Spending was higher as a result of the pandemic response, showing a high level of emergency expenditure, but expenses came in lower than Treasury forecast at budget 2022.

Superannuation payments also went by up $1.2b because of an increased number of recipients and as the payment rate increased, he said.

Core crown tax revenue was $4.7b higher than forecast, driven by stronger business results, which led to more employees and therefore more tax revenue for the Government.

However, Robertson warned economic dark clouds were looming and would have an impact on New Zealanders, and issued a condemnation of National's tax cut policy.

Global supply chains are still being stymied by the pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine has driven up the cost of oil, petrol and other commodities while some of New Zealand's trading partners may enter a recession, he said.

"Now is not the time to fritter it away with tax cuts for the wealthiest New Zealanders and property investors."

Ministers have been asked to assess their portfolios and ensure all spending was prudent ahead of the next budget.

"I am going to be taking a balanced and cautious approach to the next chapter of the global economic story," he said.