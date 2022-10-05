ACT Ukraine fundraiser to give out baggage tags made of downed Russian warplane

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Baggage tags made out of downed Russian fighter jets are among fundraising incentives the ACT Party is offering up, as it attempts to raise $50,000 for Ukraine during an event later this month.

But a Russian diplomatic official has questioned the haul, asking whether in fact the tags were from Ukraine aircraft shot down by Russia’s beleaguered armed forces.

It comes as the war rages on, with fears surrounding nuclear threats after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation last month.

“Can you be positive these parts don't belong to any of 312 Ukrainian airplanes or 157 helicopters downed by the Russian Armed Forces,” a spokesperson from the Russian Embassy asked, suggesting there were con artists around, hawking fake war mementos.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour in the House: The ACT leader is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine.

ACT is putting on the fundraising dinner at Auckland’s La Vista restaurant later on October 17, with tickets priced from $500, going up to $750 for premium tickets that include a luggage tag.

ACT Party leader David Seymour is bringing along evangelical preacher Owen Pomana as the guest speaker, who returned to New Zealand as a 501 deportee after serving prison time in Australia, and more recently spent time in Ukraine during the war to help with the humanitarian effort.

Seymour was unperturbed by the Russian suggestions about the provenance of the baggage tags.

He said that it was a matter of trust, “and I would trust my Ukrainian friends before I would trust Putin’s regime”.

“If they [the Embassy] want to put their credibility on the line against my Ukrainian friends, they’re even dumber than I thought.

“But even if it was a scam, we’re happy to raise money for the Ukrainians, so they can shoot down some more Russian planes.”

AP Russian's Air Force Mikoyan MiG-31K jets carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles fly over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2021.

When asked if it were appropriate to make baggage tags from material which contained a person who likely died, Seymour said he wished there was no war and “nobody was dying, but sadly that’s happening”.

It is the second such dinner hosted by Seymour, with the first in May reaching $38,000 in donations.

People at the fundraiser dinner can also ‘buy’ items such as radios and drones that would be sent over to Ukraine, Seymour said.

The event is to be hosted by La Vista’s Nataliya Shchetkova​, who in 2019 faced deportation with her family back to Ukraine, but the decision was later reversed after widespread criticism.

Seymour said most of the funding would go to his friend Maria Semykoz’s​ initiative to buy warm clothes for Ukrainians as they go into winter. Seymour said Semykoz father died recently in Ukraine in the war.

Seymour said the New Zealand Government should be doing more, “that’s why I’m taking this initiative”.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned “unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine”.

“These are severe acts of aggression in clear violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law,” she said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand would be imposing further sanctions on those supporting the war.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade then called in the Russian Embassy on October 3 to convey “strong condemnation of the actions taken by Russia in recent days”.