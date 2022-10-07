More strikes on the cards as unions flex muscles for members in cost of living crunch

University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

An increase in industrial action is brewing as unions across the country push for more pay to combat cost of living pressures and look to leverage the Government’s better-than-expected financial position.

Thousands of university staffers took to the streets on Thursday calling for an 8% pay rise for union members. Oranga Tamariki union members voted on Wednesday to strike later this month, unhappy with high workloads and the wage offer on the table, while New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) has scheduled nationwide meetings to speed up negotiations.

It comes as the Government's fair-pay agreements legislation makes its way through Parliament. The legislation – a Labour payback to the unions – would boost unions’ ability to compel employers to engage in collective bargaining and increase their institutional clout.

NZEI president Liam Rutherford​ said teachers had been waiting months for offers, while in that time the cost of living and increasing job demands “are taking a toll on wellbeing”.

Wednesday’s national accounts showing that the Government’s books were in better shape than predicted gave NZEI “more energy to get things moving”, Rutherford said.

“The expectation among educators of a swift response from Government is higher than ever.”

Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Kerry Davies​ said workers had been “extremely tolerant of tightening their belts” after the Government announced ongoing pay restraint in 2020 – meaning many public servants would receive nil or minimal increases. It has often been characterised as a pay freeze.

“But there is a limit to that, with rising costs, the cost of living getting so much more difficult. People are feeling extremely frustrated and taken advantage of, they feel like they’re not being treated like other New Zealanders.”

When asked if it were likely strike action would increase if the restraint was not scrapped, Davies said if there were no “decent pay increases, there is no other options except for people to express their displeasures… such as industrial action”.

The Government is negotiating a proposal from unions of a whole public service pay rise to deal with cost of living pressures.

“It [will be] very demoralising if that doesn’t eventuate into a reasonable pay increase.”

Davies said the nation’s accounts, released by Treasury on Wednesday, showed there was an ability for the Government to pay more.

She said if pay was not increased, the sector would be “seriously depleted by people leaving”.

“They also have their own families to support. They have their own rising costs.”

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins said the restraint was due to be reviewed before the end of the year and was under active consideration.

“The guidance's purpose was to prioritise pay increases for public sector workers at the lower end of the pay scale, while moderating pay increases at the higher end,” Hipkins said.

“It did not apply to previously agreed increases and progression.”

MP Chlöe Swarbrick said the Green Party had been clear the public sector pay restraint “should not be happening, and it was critically important pay rates kept up with cost of living increases”.

“We’re absolutely opposed to what seems like an arbitrary and blunt instrument.”

On the likelihood of industrial action increases in the next few months, Swarbrick said that something “has got to give for working people to get paid and recognised”.

National’s workplace relations spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said there will be areas where (pay) increases will be justified, “it's a question of how much and how and when”.

“The pressure for strikes is a reflection of that pressure over the cost-of-living crisis that many people are facing.”

Wellington’s public sector saw a 14% increase in turnover last year.

While the percentage of public servants earning more than $100,000 was at 28%, it was reported in April that at least 2670 of those workers did receive pay rises during the freeze.