'A job is not enough': Child poverty report shows incomes can't pay rents

The latest Child Poverty Report shows children in single-parent households are more than twice as likely to experience poverty. (File photo)

The latest child poverty figures show that even two-income households aren’t able to avoid poverty, thanks to exorbitant rental costs.

The 2022 Child Poverty Report shows rental costs are pushing children into poverty, and employment alone is not enough to end material deprivation. In fact, it says that 76% of families in poverty are also in employment.

The Ministry of Social Development’s latest annual report on child poverty shows that about 30% of children living in private rentals are experiencing social hardship as a result of poverty.

“This leaves very little for the other necessities, and it is not surprising that this group has very high material hardship rates,” the report’s author, MSD principal adviser Bryan Perry said.

For children living in state housing, 54% are in hardship – but the report notes that income-adjusted rents of social housing are easing the effects of low incomes.

With many two-income households struggling to make ends meet after paying rent, the level of poverty amongst single-parent families is even worse. A child in a single-parent household was more than twice as likely to face material deprivation.

The report said, in total, 11% of children faced a level of material hardship.

The report stated that 29% of children living in single-parent households faced material hardship. It said the level of child poverty from single-parent households had decreased from 34% five years ago, but it remained far higher than comparable countries. In Europe, for instance, the rate was 19%.

While the overall picture showed the level of child poverty had decreased in New Zealand, it also raised areas of concern – specifically for Māori, Pasifika and in terms of the cost of housing eating up the wages of even fully employed two-parent families.

The data was collected last year, and it arrived with caveats around the recent concerns about inflation and the cost of living.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Government supports for low income families are working.

Reduction in child poverty shows policy is working – PM

Government ministers said it showed measures introduced during the pandemic had worked to keep New Zealand on a path towards eradicating child poverty.

Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Ardern said increases to benefits, the wage subsidy and low unemployment throughout the pandemic had resulted in more children being lifted out of poverty – when similar economic shocks had increased child poverty in the past.

“Despite Covid-19 causing the greatest global economic downturn since the Great Depression in New Zealand we have continued to lift children out of poverty,” she said, in a statement.

She said the Government’s free food in schools programme had also decreased material hardship. Increases to benefits since during her prime ministership had seen a 40% increase in after-housing income for those on a Main Benefit, she said.

“We have learnt from the mistakes of previous Governments and delivered a response to Covid that has sought to avoid the economic scarring for the majority of children and families unlike in previous economic downturns.”

’A job is not enough’

Professor Mike O’Brien, from the Child Poverty Action Group, said it was encouraging to see the rate of material hardship continuing to decline for children.

He said the report had identified issued in need of greater attention. He said the high rate of deprivation for those on benefits and low incomes, even if they had accommodation support, was a concern – showing the need for Working for Families to provide better supports for beneficiaries and parents on low incomes.

He said the consistently high rate of poverty amongst single-parent households called for targetted support.

And he said the Government should address the significantly higher rates of material deprivation impacting Pasifika and Māori children.

Many families facing material deprivation were in work. In total, 71% of families in poverty had at least one parent in full-time employment. O'Brien said this showed New Zealand’s wages were not enough to provide for many families, and more support was needed for children.

“Often, the automatic response to poverty is ‘just get a job, and it’ll be all right’. But it’s pretty clear just getting a job will not guarantee anything by any stretch of the imagination,” O'Brien said.

He said the housing crisis was hurting children, who were having to go without school resources, food and heating so their parents could keep a roof over their head.

“Families are paying up to 50% of their incomes on rent. The high cost of renting is a really big piece of the poverty story, directly impacting families,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Greens’ Jan Logie says there are solutions to end child poverty.

Opposition responds

National’s social welfare spokesperson, Louise Upston said the most severe examples of hardship were being felt by children whose parents were unemployed.

She pointed to figures which showed that 51% of children facing the most severe level of material hardship had parents out of work. She said the Government needed to take advantage of the stretched labour market to get these parents into work.

“We need to focus on employment and there’s no better time than now,” she said.

“There are children living in cars and motels, and those numbers are skyrocketing. The Government needs to prioritise them.”

Green Party child poverty spokesperson Jan Logie said boosting the incomes of lower-paid parents would immediately reduce the level of deprivation being felt by their children.

“Incomes in Aotearoa right now are severely out of balance,” she said.

She proposed changes to Working for Families and the Best Start Payment, to boost the incomes of families with young children and provide greater support to parents on lower incomes.