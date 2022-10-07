Peter Ellis: Minister seeks advice over case after abuse convictions quashed

Mark Ellis says he is "so proud" of his late brother Peter Ellis after the Supreme Court overturned his child sexual abuse convictions.

The Government is seeking advice – which could include potential compensation – after a historic court ruling quashed Peter Ellis’ sex abuse convictions.

The Supreme Court overturned the Christchurch creche worker sex abuse convictions on Friday, ruling there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice resulting from evidence given in 1993.

Ellis died of bladder cancer in 2019. After the court ruling, his family said Ellis’ mana had been restored.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Peter Ellis died before he could hear the Supreme Court ruling.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has sought advice on the case. Information around compensation may be part of the guidance given to Allan.

READ MORE:

* Supreme Court quashes Peter Ellis' child sex abuse convictions

* Proud, tearful family of creche worker Peter Ellis say his mana has been 'restored'



“The Cabinet guidelines on compensation don’t currently provide for posthumous compensation,” she said.

“I’m currently seeking advice on the case in general and am unable to say anything further, as that would pre-empt legal advice and any relevant Cabinet decisions,” Allan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiritapu Allan is seeking advice after Peter Ellis’ convictions were quashed. (File photo)

Ellis’ former lawyer Nigel Hampton KC said if the family of Ellis sought compensation on behalf of his estate, they could face barriers as it was usually paid to living people.

Hampton said successive governments’ criteria called for a clear demonstration of innocence, which the Supreme Court decision did not proclaim.

However, elements with tikanga may need to be looked at, he said.

Otherwise, "pragmatism could win" in such a form as a non-gratia payment.

Kirk Hargreaves Nigel Hampton KC, Peter Ellis’ former lawyer, said his family may face barriers if they were to seek compensation. (File photo.)

The Supreme Court decision set aside Ellis’ 13 convictions on charges he sexually abused children at the Christchurch Civic Childcare Centre where he was a teacher between 1986 and 1991.

The charges against Ellis were based on interviews with creche children who alleged indecencies and violence, as well as bizarre events such as Ellis changing them into frogs.

The court’s main reasons for quashing the convictions were faulty evidence given by then Christchurch specialist psychiatrist Karen Zelas, and contamination of the children’s accounts by parental questioning.

Christchurch Kings Counsel Nigel Hampton, who represented Ellis in the Court of Appeal, said the judgment had been “a long time coming".

“I’m sure he [Ellis] would feel vindicated – and properly so.”

In a statement on Friday, the parents of the children Ellis was said to have abused said they were “shocked and saddened” by the court’s decision, which they felt favoured a convicted criminal and ignored victims.