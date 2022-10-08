Eight times lucky for Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy is one of our longest-serving mayors. (File Pic)

Wayne Guppy has won his eighth term as mayor of Upper Hutt, a record that makes him one of New Zealand’s longest-serving mayors.

His four opponents campaigned on the need for change and Guppy said his winning margin of 1400 was a vote of confidence in what he had done over the last three years.

“Of all my eight victories I am more excited about this than any of the others...they [other candidates] were calling for a change and the people said they were pleased with the things I had done.”

He noted that losing mayoral candidate Angela McLeod would no longer be on council as she had only stood for the mayoralty.

“She has served on council for nine years and has been a tireless advocate for our community. Thank you very much for your service Angela.”

He noted another long-standing councillor, Paul Lambert, has also missed out.

Three new councillors Emma Holderness, Bill Hammond, and Matthew Carey were elected, and he said he looked forward to working with them.

As for his future, Guppy said it was too early to think about seeking a ninth term.

The election was largely a low-key affair with few fireworks, Upper Hutt only hit the headlines when an alleged Zealand Action candidate Jordan Milburn was unmasked.

Milburn subsequently resigned from his job at Civil Aviation and only made one appearance at a meet the candidates meeting. He was the second-lowest polling candidate with 1,349 votes.

Guppy heard the good news whilst watching the Wellington Lions play Hawke’s Bay.

“I’m absolutely keen to get stuck back in and get some good work done. However, I will take tonight off to enjoy a beer or two.”

Councillors elected were Dave Wheeler, Hellen Swales, Heather Newell, Bill Hammond, Mathew Carey, Dylan Bentley, Tracey Ultra, Emma Holderness, Blair Griffiths, and Chris Carson.

Upper Hutt has only had two mayors since 1977 – Rex Kirton, and Guppy.