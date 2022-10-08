Local Government NZ calls for voting review after 'very disappointing' turnout

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby wants a review of the local government voting system.

Local Government New Zealand is calling for a review of the entire local government voting process.

“An independent review is really required now,” LGNZ president Stuart Crosby​ said at a media conference on Satuday afternoon.

The early indication was that the nationwide voter turnout for the council elections would be 40% .

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene​ said that showed the efforts of her organisation, which represents the interests of regional, city and district councils, to get more people to the ballot box had worked.

But she said it was clear that change was still needed.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū councillors demand resignation of LGNZ leadership over Three Waters reforms

* Local Government New Zealand calls for halt to ad campaign for water reforms

* Performance of NZ Post leads to calls to change the voting system

* Millions spent on election promotion not enough to bring back turned off voters

* LGNZ say online voting could be needed for local elections as postal votes cannot be guaranteed



STUFF Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

Crosby said 40% was “very disappointing” especially compared with national elections, where the figure is about 80%.

Some “really in-depth research” was needed to work out why it was declining and what could be done to reverse the trend.

There were a range of reasons why people were not voting and a review would help identify those, Crosby said.

He questioned whether the system was user-friendly and said nothing should be off the table in a review.

Everything from online voting to having an actual voting day needs to be looked at.

Crosby said it was clear there was a “disconnection” between councils and the people they represent and that had to change.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff LGNZ is calling for a review of the way we vote.

Postal voting also needed to be looked at, Crosby said. He also said he was “worried” about how many votes would be received after the closing date, due to problems with postal system.

LGNZ could not give an indication of how many voting papers would fall into that category but the anecdotal evidence was that it could be significant.

Freeman-Greene said a review should feed into reviews already underway of local government and electoral law reform.

Including it in those reviews is important if meaningful change is to occur quickly.

The call for a review came at the same time Crosby said that overseas trends had had a negative influence on the election.

People who want to disrupt the election had been influenced by movements from Europe and the United States and are a “threat” to democracy. He predicted that groups like Voices for Freedom would become increasingly involved in local government.

Crosby noted there had been a political shift from left to right and that was likely to be reflected in the national election in 2023.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking at one of her press conferences after Cabinet. (File photo)

The call for a review of the way elections are conducted was supported by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She said she was “keen” to work with local government to make voting more accessible.

“Greater participation in elections is good for democracy so we need to work to increase turnout.”

Voting by the numbers

There are nearly 4 million eligible voters in the 2022 local government elections, but come election day, far fewer than 50% cast their ballot.

The numbers would increase over the next week as voting day ballots and special votes were counted, but the preliminary results reflected three weeks of voting across the country.

In Auckland there was a 31.1% turnout, following a downward trend of 35.3% in 2019 and 38.5% in 2016. Wellingtonians were more likely to vote, with 37.33% casting their ballots as of October 8.

Dunedin also had a trend of increased voter turnout. In the lead up to October 8 it was tracking for a marginal increase, but preliminary results saw a count of 44.2%, 1.4% fewer than the year before. In the last three decades, voter turnout has consistently been on the decline – from a 57% average in 1989 to 42.2% in 2019.

Voter turnout was highest in district councils, or councils with fewer eligible voters. In 2019, Gore District Council had the highest turnout at 70.1% of their 17,534 eligible voters, followed by Westland District Council at 65.2% of their 5,953.