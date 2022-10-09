Campbell Barry's first priority is finding money for RiverLink

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry's talks about his focus for his first 100 days as Mayor in the new term.

It has been a brutal few weeks for Mayor Campbell Barry who had to fight off a sustained attack from opponents over his links to the Labour Party.

On Sunday, he said he was pleased to retain the Hutt City mayoralty and was now focused on working positively for the city.

Barry fought off a strong challenge from Tony Stallinger, a former council chief executive, who headed United Hutt.

Stallinger was the highest polling councillor but with only one other United Hutt councillor elected, Barry has a council he can work with.

His first priority is working to get $98 million available to council from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The money would go towards much-needed infrastructure to support RiverLink. The $700m project will be a major boost to the economy and public transport network.

As well as beefing up central city stopbanks, RiverLink includes an interchange at Melling, a relocated train station, and new vehicle and walking/cycling bridges across the Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry finally has something to smile about after a tough election campaign.

The council believes it will be a game changer for the city and the extra funding would help support much needed housing in central Lower Hutt.

As well as working with new councillors making sure they are up to speed with council processes, Barry wants to make progress on slips which threaten access to Stokes Valley. Finding a solution to keep the access road open was a priority.

Some “difficult conversations” will be needed over climate change and what can be done to make the city more resilient.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said he cannot control what people say about him.

The election delivered a number of new faces on council and he is delighted with the diversity, including that of Gabriel Tupou.

Tupou is the first Hutt City councillor elected of Tongan descent and is also the Wellington District commander of the Māori Wardens.

“This is the most progressive and diverse council that has ever been elected in Lower Hutt.”

Barry was subjected to a concentrated personal attack on social media. Asked if he needed to “draw a line in the sand” and confront some of his critics, he said that was not his style.

“I can’t control what people say about me.” He had always tried to concentrate on issues, rather than personalities, and that would continue to be his approach.