ACT increases 'co-governance' focus, says Treaty referendum a 'bottom line'

ACT's David Seymour, with MP's Karen Chhour, and Nicole McKee release the 'Democracy, or co-governance' policy paper.

ACT leader David Seymour says a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi is a “bottom line” for his party, but its potential coalition partner National isn’t interested.

ACT is zeroing in on “co-governance” and Te Tiriti o Waitangi in law, rekindling its policies in a new discussion document released on Monday.

In it, the party proposes a new Treaty Principles Act to redefine the courts’ principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. The ACT Party principles would end a focus on partnership between Māori and the Crown, and interprets tino rangatiratanga only as a right to authority over property.

Most te reo Māori scholars understand ‘tino rangatiratanga’ to have far greater meaning, akin to ‘self-determination’ in English.

Seymour wouldn’t say who was consulted on this policy, or how they came to the conclusion that tino rangatiratanga meant property rights rather than self-determination.

“You’re going to ask the question, ‘how many iwi did you consult?’ But I think that rather misses the point. This is about New Zealand,” he said.

“We’re not going to tell you every person that we’ve talked to.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT is calling for a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi and to close the Māori Health Authority.

The party’s proposed act makes no mention of Māori or the Crown, or hapū and iwi. It referred only to “all New Zealanders”.

This “colourblind approach”, as ACT social development spokesperson Karen Chhour​ described it, extended to other areas of government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour, alongside MPs Nicole McKee and Karen Chhour, renewed calls to hold a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi.

Releasing the “democracy or co-government?” discussion document, she renewed ACT’s call to disband the Māori Health Authority.

The discussion document said the authority was “an exercise in co-government”, which the party vowed to do away with in every aspect apart from those already guaranteed in Treaty settlement acts.

Seymour said the authority, which the Government has tasked with fixing the disparity in health outcomes impacting Māori, was “divisive”.

The discussion document did acknowledge the socioeconomic, justice and health disparities Māori experience. The party suggested a funding the health system through an “Equity Index”, but that wasn’t guaranteed in its proposed referendum.

National leader Christopher Luxon agreed that the Māori Health Authority should be merged into the Ministry of Health.

STUFF Stuff's NowNext Pou Tiaki survey finds most respondents believe we should celebrate Waitangi Day but only a third think we're living up to the Treaty of Waitangi.

But he said National did not support a referendum on the Treaty.

In April, a group of 22 health organisations wrote to ACT and National urging them to support the newly established Māori Health Authority. The organisations, including the Cancer Society and Stroke Foundation, said the authority was “central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health”.

Te Pāti Māori has criticised ACT’s continued calls to replace policy focused on Māori, saying the party was focused on “appealing to racists”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said ACT’s policies were “divisive”, rather than initiatives such as the Māori Health Authority.

ACT has pitched these ideas throughout the past year. In March, when Seymour first proposed a Treaty of Waitangi referendum, Luxon said National wasn’t supporting it. National said its position had not changed since March.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party justice spokesperson Nicole McKee says the Treaty of Waitangi principles should be redefined.

Luxon said the public wasn’t on the same page about what exactly “co-government” meant, and a debate about the Treaty and co-governance would become confused.

ACT justice spokesperson Nicole Mckee said an increased focus on Te Tiriti in law was having constitutional ramifications

She proposed the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi be redefined, to be focused on “all New Zealanders”. She said it should include three principles: