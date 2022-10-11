Tory Whanau's 'masterful' campaign catapulted her into mayoralty, experts say

Newly elected Wellington mayor Tory Whanau gives a speech about her victory, thanking her rival mayoral candidates, her campaign team, and her political mentors.

A successful campaign that started early on the premise of change drove Tory Whanau’s “masterful” catapulting into the Wellington City mayoral reins, political experts say.

At the weekend Whanau – a former Green Party chief of staff with no local government experience – won the capital’s mayor title by a landslide margin. On a preliminary count Whanau received 34,510 votes, more than double the next-highest candidate, former mayor Andy Foster, who had served on the council for three decades.

Labour-backed MP Paul Eagle, meanwhile, failed to crack a top three spot in the mayoralty race as businessperson Ray Chung clocked in with 14,331 votes, putting him about 700 behind Foster on the preliminary count.

Whanau campaigned for a year after announcing she was running for the mayoralty much earlier than everybody else in a “quite masterful” manner, said University of Auckland political scientist Dr Lara Greaves.

READ MORE:

* Explainer: How voting in Nelson's council elections will work in 2022

* FPP or STV? Lower Hutt voters to vote on voting in 2022

* Horizons rejects STV and sticks to FPP voting system



Her social media accounts told a story of a candidate who was at different social events, on top of fundraising, and was in the press frequently. She was open about wanting to be mayor, which was a key lesson, as Eagle and Foster declared their intentions much later, Greaves said.

It was also not surprising Wellington elected an independent but Green-linked mayor, as former mayor Celia Wade-Brown also had links to the Green Party.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Tory Whanau at her party on Saturday night celebrating her win in the Wellington mayoral race.

The single transferrable vote (STV) system that Wellington has used since 2004 gives voters the ability to indicate their preferences for all the candidates, so that if their most-preferred candidate is so popular they don’t need all their votes, or if they’re not popular at all with other voters, the vote can be transferred to other candidates.

STV makes it harder to predict outcomes and makes it easier for the race to be between more than two candidates, said Dr Julienne Molineaux, a senior lecturer at Auckland University of Technology who specialises in politics and policy.

It could be argued Wellington City – or at least those who voted – were familiar enough with the STV system to use it to reflect their true preferences, said former senior advisor to the Local Government Commission Gavin Beattie.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Tory Whanau is Wellington's new mayor. She says she plans to do whatever she can to make Wellington the best city it can possibly be.

“The Wellington race simply shows the popularity of Tory Whanau,” Beattie said, adding she represented a fresh face and a change for a city that wanted one.

Wellington City’s election also revealed Eagle’s relative unpopularity compared to Whanau.

“Backing for Paul Eagle by the Labour machinery is only effective if voters are actually influenced by this backing,” he said.

Whanau’s popularity also gave lie to the thought-train that STV would result in a compromise-type mayor or a second/third choice candidate, Beattie said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Whanau won the Wellington mayoralty by a huge margin.

There needed to be improved polling for the STV system, said professor Janine Hayward, a political researcher at the University of Otago.

Many people who were polled pre-election were asked who they were voting for, which was more aligned to the First Past the Post system that resulted in the candidate with the most votes winning. A Q+A Kantar Public Poll in September suggested Eagle may win the Wellington mayoralty.

While she could not explain why, it was very clear Wellington got behind Whanau, Hayward said.

Outgoing mayor Foster had “problems” that the voting Wellington public knew about, said Dr Andrew Cardow, a senior lecturer at Massey University’s school of management whose research expertise includes local politics.

Whanau campaigned on change, Cardow said – something that “resonated with the voting public of Wellington”.