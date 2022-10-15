NZ First kicks-off 2023 election bid with scathing attack on Labour's 'hallucinogenic objectives'

NZ First leader Winston Peters at the party’s annual general meeting on Saturday, in Christchurch.

NZ First has kicked-off a 2023 election bid attacking Labour for failing to deliver its “hallucinogenic objectives”, and a prediction the Government will call a “snap election”.

NZ First leader Winston Peters told more than 80 party members gathered at the Rydges hotel in Christchurch on Saturday that his party was the missing ingredient for a successful Labour Government.

“If anybody thinks that the Labour Party is going to survive this next election, they know nothing about politics,” Peters said on Saturday morning.

“They know absolutely nothing about the people of this country either. This is one of the worst governments by itself.”

Peters and his party plan to stage a comeback at the 2023 election, after being voted out of both government and Parliament in an election that granted Labour an absolute majority in 2020.

“There are people who would have thought that this could not have happened ... How wrong they are and I’m grateful to see each and every one of you here in Christchurch, today, getting ready for the comeback trail,” Peters said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Winston Peters and partner Jan Trotman arrive at the Rydges Hotel in Christchurch for the party’s conference.

“Our job is to wake our fellow New Zealanders up, and then make sure they go the right way in 2023.”

Peters said Labour had taken credit for NZ First’s successful policies, such as the Provincial Growth Fund and the construction of a massive mussel farm, while areas administered by Labour under the 2017 coalition government, such as health, education and law and order, were “a mess”.

“They said it was Labour that did this job between 2017 and 2020. Well, my friends, what's missing now? Come on. What’s missing now?” he said, prompting the crowd to respond.

David White stuff.co.nz Winston Peters addresses his supporters at the Duke of Malborough, Russell, after the 2020 election loss. (Video first published October 2020)

“I think it's quite possible that, as the kaleidoscope of events starts to cross their minds inside that 65-member caucus and they know that their game is up, that they will not last till November next year,” he said, referring to the “snap election” of July 2002.

NZ First’s success has traditionally hinged on its ability to form a coalition government with either Labour or National after an election – making Peters the “kingmaker”. Peters, true to form, did not detail which direction NZ First might head if the party was again in this position.

“It's not that we're power crazy. The reason why we know how to negotiate and why we win in every negotiation is, we're prepared to give up power to negotiations – and all the rest are not.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters opens the party’s conference, taking a crack at other political parties, on Saturday.

“They can't help but be obsessed with power, and if you go in prepared not to have power, then the people and the circumstances convey power on you.”

He said other political parties “just don’t know what they’re doing”. He joked that “other party” with its “darling twerping away” – a reference to ACT leader David Seymour performing (twerking) on Dancing with the Stars – had millions of dollars but had only ever produced a single Cabinet minister.

Seymour was a parliamentary under-secretary in the Key government, and two ACT MPs, Rodney Hide and Heather Roy, held ministerial positions outside of Cabinet before him.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZ First MP Shane Jones has criticised the “political, hallucinogenic objectives” of “Jacinda’s Government”.

Former NZ First MP Shane Jones, in a speech he called a “rallying cry”, said NZ First grounded the “flaky, aspirational” goals of the 2017 Labour Government in an “economic reality”.

“I just want to identify some of these airy goals that now blight us and their political, hallucinogenic objectives. They'll never be achieved. Remember 100,000 houses?

“There's an enormous gulf between what Jacinda's Government have promised to do and precious little what they've achieved on the ground. And we in New Zealand, allow them to get away with that.”

He said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was “outsourcing responsibility” for problems of her own making, such as the rising cost of living.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZ First delegates listening to leader Winston Peters on Saturday.

Jones said the Māori Party was “trading on Māori misery” and would not be king- or queen-maker “if I have anything to do with it”.

He called new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown as a “friend” of NZ First, and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into the party’s handling of donations – which resulted in two not-guilty verdicts in June – was a “witch-hunt”.

Attending the conference were former NZ First MPs Darroch Ball​, Fletcher Tabuteau​, Mark Patterson​, and Jenny Marcroft​.

Former NZ First ministers Ron Mark, recently-elected mayor of Carterton, and Tracey Martin, who has been working for the Government on its media reforms, were not present. Nor was former MP Clayton Mitchell.

The party conference will run two days, as members discuss party policies and hear from speakers including economist Cameron Bagrie​. More than 30 party remits, and potential policies, would be discussed by delegates.

Policies agreed to by party members on Saturday afternoon included: investigating boosting the army engineering corps for diasaster relief work, retaining Marsden Point oil refinery, and investigating an urgent back-to-basics rewrite of the education curriculum.