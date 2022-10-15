Winston Peters, speaking at NZ First conference, predicts 'snap election'

NZ First leader Winston Peters at the party’s annual general meeting on Saturday, in Christchurch.

Winston Peters says NZ First is the missing ingredient for a successful Labour Government, and he predicts a “snap election” before November 2023.

The veteran leader of NZ First opened the political party's annual conference on Saturday, taking the stage at Christchurch’s Rydges hotel and telling the crowd of more than 80 party members they “had some work to do”.

“If anybody thinks that the Labour Party is going to survive this next election, they know nothing about politics,” Peters said on Saturday morning.

“They know absolutely nothing about the people of this country either. This is one of the worst governments by itself.”

Peters and his party plans to stage a comeback at the 2023 election, after being voted out of both government and Parliament in an election that granted Labour an absolute majority in 2020.

“There are people who would have thought that this could not have happened ... How wrong they are and I’m greatful to see each and every one of you here in Christchurch, today, getting ready for the comeback trail,” Peters said.

“Our job is to wake our fellow New Zealanders up, and then make sure they go the right way in 2023.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Winston Peters and partner Jan Trotman arrive at the Rydges Hotel in Christchurch for the party’s conference.

Peters said Labour had taken credit for NZ First’s successful policies, such as the Provincial Growth Fund and the construction of a massive mussel farm, while areas administered by Labour under the 2017 coalition government, such as health, education and law and order, were “a mess”.

“They said it was Labor that did this job between 2017 and 2020. Well, my friends, what's missing now? Come on. What’s missing now?,” he said, prompting the crowd to respond.

“I think it's quite possible that, as the kaleidoscope of events starts to cross their minds inside that 65-member caucus and they know that their game is up, that they will not last till November next year,” he said, referring to the “snap election” of July 2002.

David White stuff.co.nz Winston Peters addresses his supporters at the Duke of Malborough, Russell, after the 2020 election loss. (Video first published October 2020)

NZ First’s success has traditionally hinged on its ability to form a coalition government with either Labour or National after an election – making Peters the “kingmaker”. Peters, true to form, did not detail which direction NZ First might head if the party was again in this position.

“It's not that we're power-crazy. The reason why we know how to negotiate and why we win in every negotiation is, we're prepared to give up power to negotiations – and all the rest are not.

“They can't help but be obsessed with power, and if you go in prepared not to have power, then the people and the circumstances convey power on you.”

He said other political parties “just don’t know what they’re doing”. He joked that “other party” with its “darling twerping away” – a reference to ACT leader David Seymour performing on Dancing with the Stars – had millions of dollars but had only ever produced a single Cabinet minister.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters opens the party’s conference, taking a crack at other political parties, on Saturday.

Seymour was a parliamentary under-secretary in the Key government, and two ACT MPs, Rodney Hide and Heather Roy, held ministerial positions outside of Cabinet before him.

Peters, who routinely dismisses polling showing NZ First falling short of the needed 5% threshold to enter Parliament, touted another poll he considered worthy: the number of political commentators espousing an adage in New Zealand politics: “You can’t rule out New Zealand First”.

“Those numbers are becoming legion, just to cover their sorry derriere, they're throwing in it.

"Guess what? We don't rule ourselves out and that's only thing that matters.”

Attending the conference were former NZ First MPs Shane Jones, Darroch Ball​, Fletcher Tabuteau​, Mark Patterson​, and Jenny Marcroft​.

Former NZ First ministers Ron Mark, recently-elected mayor of Carterton, and Tracey Martin, who has been working for the Government on its media reforms, were not present. Nor was former MP Clayton Mitchell.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZ First delegates listening to leader Winston Peters on Saturday.

The party conference will run two days, as members discuss party policies and hear from speakers including economist Cameron Bagrie​. More than 30 party remits, potential policies, will be discussed by delegates.

Jones, who remains a senior figure in the party, will speak on Saturday afternoon.

He was introduced as the “prince of the provinces” at the opening of Saturday’s event, led the members in a karakia, prayer, minute of silence, and then a rendition of the national anthem.