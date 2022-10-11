Farmer groups claim emissions proposal could wipe out entire industries

Farming bodies are deeply unimpressed with the Government's agricultural emissions proposal, released Tuesday morning, describing it as a "gut-wrenching" plan that could put the industry's future at risk.

Federated Farmers said it would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand”.

“We didn’t sign up for this. It’s gut-wrenching to think we now have this proposal from government which rips the heart out of the work we did. Out of the families who farm this land,” president Andrew Hoggard said.

“Our plan was to keep farmers farming. Now they’ll be selling up so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute as they drive off.”

Under the proposals in a consultation document released this morning, the scheme will be introduced in 2025, with farmers set to pay a levy on emissions that will be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Ministers James Shaw, Damien O’Connor, and Kieran McAnulty visit a farm in the Wairarapa to announce the emissions pricing plan, that would affect farmers.

“The plan aims to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5% to achieve the unscientific pulled-out-of-a-hat national greenhouse gas targets,” a statement from Federated Farmers said, with the lobby group claiming it was the equivalent of the entire wine industry and half of seafood “being wiped out”.

If seen through to completion, it will mark the end of a 20-year battle to price agricultural emissions that began with Helen Clark’s proposals in the early 2000s. Methane emissions – the vast majority which is generated by livestock – make up half of New Zealand’s overall emissions profile.

Hoggard said on Tuesday the proposal would incentivise planting trees on farmland, a bug bear for farmers.

When Hoggard’s concerns were put to the Government, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be measures in place to stop that happening.

“We've got a period of weeks now with the consultation document out there to continue to work alongside sectors to continue to refine these proposals,” she said.

“The He Waka Eke Noa Partnership, which was made up of the primary sector, have created the system that we are now consulting on. We have inputted though advice from the Climate Commission and made tweaks, but ultimately it forms the backbone of the consultation.”

Beef+Lamb NZ voiced its concern around sequestration “which is of real importance to sheep and beef farmers”, chairperson Andrew Morrison said.

The Government’s proposal shifts using trees planted in shelter belts and next to streams and rivers to reduce the size of annual greenhouse gas levies from the emissions plan, into either the Emissions Trading Scheme or a separate system altogether.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern donned her Skellerup red bands for the announcement.

“If farmers are to face a price for their agricultural emissions from 2025, it is vital they get proper recognition for the genuine sequestration happening on their farms,” Morrison said.

“New Zealand sheep and beef farmers have more than 1.4 million hectares of native forest on their land which is absorbing carbon and it’s only fair this is appropriately recognised in any framework from day one.”

DairyNZ chairperson Jim van der Poel​ strongly disagreed with some of the changes in the emissions plan, including around on-farm planting and the ability for farmers to form collectives to work together to offset emissions.

“These are material changes that will be of real concern to most farmers, and we will be raising them directly with the Government on farmers’ behalf over the coming weeks,” van der Poel said.

Supplied Jim van der Poel, chairperson of DairyNZ. (File photo)

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said one of the issues of the original plan of using the ETS as a backstop, should a farm-level levy not be in place by 2025, was businesses could offset emissions by planting trees ”instead of making changes to the way that we actually farm to reduce emissions”.

“Instead we've been working on a system that will drive genuine gross emissions reductions on farms. And that's an important point. No other sectors emissions are managed in a way that reflects gross levels around the world.”

National said the Government’s plan could have “significant implications” for rural towns – but was hesitant to weigh into the debate.

Former National MP Nathan Guy, now chairperson of the Meat Industry Association, said there was room for improvement within the plan.

“It’s critical we have the right policy settings so our sector can continue to deliver for our farmers, our processors and exporters, rural communities and the country.”