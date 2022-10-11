Government places travel ban on NZ-linked Russian businessman Alexander Abramov

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand-linked businessman Alexander Abramov will be banned from travelling to New Zealand, more than six months into Russia's war against Ukraine. Mahuta held a press conference on the Government's latest round on sanctions on October 11, 2022.

New Zealand-linked Russian businessman Alexander Abramov has been banned from travelling to New Zealand, but his business interests have escaped sanction.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week the Government was reviewing its range of sanctions, including trade restrictions on Russia, in light of the Kremlin declaring occupied regions of eastern Ukraine as Russian territory.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday announced that Abramov would be amongst 51 oligarchs targetted by this latest round of sanctions, as well as 24 Russian-backed officials in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Imports of luxury goods such as Russian vodka and caviar, and New Zealand exports such as wine and seafood would be banned – along with “strategically important products” such as oil and gas. A 35% tariff on Russian imports would be extended until March 2025.

Sanctions placed on Abramov have been limited to travel bans for him and his family, however, due to the impact freezing his business interests in New Zealand could have on New Zealanders.

A wealthy Russian businessman who owned a luxury lodge in Northland, Abramov had been developing housing in New Zealand – including an 39-apartment complex in Auckland – through a company called Targa Capital.

Mahuta, who has been taking advice on sanctioning Abramov since March, said the “tailored approach” to sanctioning Abramov took into the potential impact wider sanctions could have on New Zealanders employed through his business interests.

Supplied Alexander Abramov, a Russian businessman with interests in New Zealand, is reportedly worth about $6 billion.

But Mahuta said the Government lacked an understanding of the “full extent” of his business interests, and she could not specify how large the impact of further sanctions could be

"It would mean that committed investments in New Zealand, which have a New Zealand advantage, may well be impacted ... There are a number of business interests that Abramov has that has an impact on New Zealanders, their income, their livelihoods.

"None of those domestic links here in New Zealand, as far as we can ascertain, mean that those people are sending money to Russia. They are not.”

The Government had also added Evraz, the major Russian steel firm that Abramov co-founded, to the sanctions list.

Mahuta said the Government expected Abramov may take legal action in response to the sanction.

She had been advised that Abramov’s representatives insisted he had not played a role in the invasion, and had not lived in Russia since 2016. Mahuta did not know when he was last in New Zealand.

The Government hoped the travel ban would encourage him to “voice concerns about Russia’s war on Ukraine”.

Abramov was sanctioned by Australia in April and by the United Kingdom in May. The UK said Evraz was of strategic significance to Russia as it produced the railway wheels and tracks used to move soldiers and supplies to Ukraine.

The latest sanctions come as Russia has launched a barrage of missiles into Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, in retaliation for an attack on a strategically important bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

At least 11 people were killed and 64 were wounded in the hours-long attack on civilian centres and energy infrastructure, according to Reuters.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP An injured woman is helped in Kyiv, after a fresh round of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital on Monday.

The Government has since March been progressively ratcheting up sanctions on Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Putin, the Russian president, launched in February.

In September, more of Putin’s “inner circle” were added to the sanctions list, bringing the number of sanctioned people and entities, such as Russian banks and technology firms, to more than 1000.

Those sanctioned cannot under law travel to New Zealand, have aircraft or ships owned or controlled by them enter New Zealand, or hold assets or do business in New Zealand.

The Government in April placed a 35% tariff on imports from Russia that was expected to act as an effective ban on trade from the country. Stats NZ data in September showed a possible 90% decrease in imports from Russia, with $1m in good being imported in July, most of which was a $623,000 fertiliser shipment.

Exports have similarly ground to an almost halt, with just under $2.5 million in food and other goods heading to Russia in June, a decrease from $27m in Janurary, before the invasion.

New Zealand has also previously sent body armour, helmets, and camouflage vests to Ukraine, has deployed troops to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers, and given $7.5m to the UK to help produce weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.