Tourism minister proposes international visitor levy increase to $200, Cabinet says no

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the target market for New Zealand is high-quality visitors who will spend a bit more and stay a bit longer.

Cabinet has rejected a proposal from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash to increase the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy from $35 to $200.

The levy, introduced just two years ago, is intended to raise funds for tourism and conservation infrastructure. In a series of speeches and interviews throughout the winter, Nash indicated he was keen to up the charge.

But his ministerial colleagues rejected the idea – and told him to revisit it next year, documents reveal.

It’s the second time the Government has hit pause – work began last year, but was halted in March. The Cabinet Priorities Committee invited Nash to present options again, but a minute released on Tuesday shows he was sent back to the drawing board in August.

Nash scoped out the plan in a discussion document, also proactively released by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment. He wanted to ensure visitors paid the full cost of their visit, not burdening the rate or taxpayer.

“The current funding model for tourism is financially and socially unsustainable,” the paper said. “Changes to the funding system via the IVL are required to support the Government’s post-Covid-19 goal of establishing a future focused, regenerative and resilient visitor economy.”

Barry Harcourt/stuff Milford Sound. Stuart Nash wants to counter some of the environmental cost of tourism on New Zealand’s biggest drawcards.

While international visitors do pay GST on goods and services – estimated at around $1.8 billion in 2019 – they don’t pay for local services and infrastructure, a cost that is estimated to be $150 million per year. The environmental cost on public conservation lands is also estimated at $96m per year.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment estimated the tourism industry produces approximately 12.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2), translating into a cost of $820m per year.

Nash proposed increases from the current $35 charge to either $100, $150 or $200, and also suggested the hike be implemented gradually as visitor numbers increased. He preferred the $200 option, introduced from July 2023.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A levy hike could reduce visitor numbers by up to seven per cent – but Nash said the extra spending on infrastructure could generate “significant benefits to the economy over time.”

It would have raised up to $444m annually to fund investment in tourism, conservation, and to help tackle climate change.

Before Covid-19 closed borders, the levy was predicted to bring in $80m each year. “This amount is not sufficient to meet the need of our communities as well as the need to innovate for a more secure tourism future,” Nash, also small business and economic and regional development minister, wrote.

But the paper also reveals the impact of a hike could be significant, reducing numbers by nearly 7% if the levy rose to $200.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF/Stuff A $165 increase to the international levy could generate $444m each year in extra revenue.

This would have a knock-on effect on air freight – which is already 2-3 times pricier than pre-Covid levels, the paper says.

But Nash also argued that new infrastructure spending could generate “significant benefits to the economy over time” and mitigate the negative impacts. He also wanted a shake-up of how the money was invested – with more money going into local infrastructure.

He proposed a four-week consultation period.

Cabinet’s Priorities Committee noted the existing funding gap and that the sector is “primarily focused on recovery from the impacts of Covid-19”. Nash was invited to “revisit sustainable funding options in late 2023 in a collaborative way with the tourism industry.”

Nash was unavailable for interview on Tuesday, but is understood to be committed to revisiting the proposal next year.

Last month, in speech to Go with Tourism, a government-funded initiative to boost the workforce, he indicated he would postpone discussion about changes to the levy until late 2023.

“The most important priority for our tourism businesses now is to focus on our customers and our workers and ensure we continue to deliver world-class visitor experiences,” he said.

“When we return to this question, I intend to work in partnership with the industry ... to find mutually beneficial solutions to sustainable funding within the tourism system.”