National promises to repeal potential farming emission changes

National's leader says there's "no magic bullet" to reduce agricultural emissions.

National would repeal proposed changes to agricultural emissions pricing, if the Government’s plan put forward on Tuesday goes ahead.

Leader Christopher Luxon labelled the proposal the Government put forward as “unacceptable” and said National would “absolutely” repeal it if it proceeds in its current form and National led the next Government.

“It’s a shocker. It's a real punch to our farmers,” Luxon said. “It'd be a very brave Government to go on and pass this without having industry consensus."

The Government on Tuesday, released its response to He Waka Eke Noa, a partnership between industry bodies and Government. Under the new farmgate emissions pricing proposal, first reported by Stuff on Tuesday, farmers will start to pay a price for their methane emissions in 2025. Consultation will run until near the end of the year with Cabinet expected to make final decisions in early 2023.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon wants a “seek-to-lead strategy here, not something top down and posed by the government”. File photo.

Most recommendations had been accepted, with the main rejected ideas being a proposal for farmers to have a significant voice in setting their own emissions prices.

Cabinet ministers instead would set the price, and there’d be a change around how farmers would be compensated for sequestration using trees planted in shelter belts and next to streams and rivers.

The Government described the proposal as “an important step forward in New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions future and delivers on our promise to price agriculture emissions from 2025”.

Luxon acknowledged putting a price on agricultural emissions was needed to get the country to net-zero emissions by 2050 – “but, we trust the farmers and the sector to develop the model”.

“We want to seek-to-lead strategy here, not something top down and posed by the government.”

His issues were around the projected decrease in production arising from the levies and the change around sequestration from the emissions plan into either the Emissions Trading Scheme or a separate scheme altogether.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the release of the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa in Wairarapa on Tuesday.

Some farmers have been sceptical whether that could be in place by 2025.

The report said compared with dairy, the sheep and beef sectors emits more greenhouse gases, meaning the impact of emissions pricing would be greater for those sectors.

“Across all options, the sheep and beef sector is modelled to have the largest reductions in emissions, because of reductions in stock numbers and in production due to reduced revenue and retirement of land,” it stated.

Luxon said a potential 20% decrease in sheep and beef farming revenue at a medium farm-level levy price was a real worry.

“We can't have a fifth of that industry being decimated that way. It just won't work for us economically.”

Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research’s work shows meat and dairy farming will be negatively impacted by emissions pricing: profits will be constrained, and some farmers will switch to horticulture, plant trees or sell up to foresters. However, the modelling demonstrates these effects will occur – to a greater or lesser degree – no matter how the Government designs the pricing system.

The report acknowledged the stakes were high for Aotearoa farmers and growers, who are “both critical to the economy and directly exposed to the effects of the changing climate”.

“Agricultural greenhouse gas emissions (methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide) currently contribute over half of Aotearoa New Zealand’s gross emissions.

“Farmers and growers are already feeling the impacts of a changing climate. Across Aotearoa New Zealand, extreme weather events, flooding and droughts are increasing the pressures faced by farmers and growers.”

The report outlined positive impacts of paying for emissions, such as “overall efficiencies across the sector” that could lead to a reduction in the country’s agricultural emissions.

It suggested the farm-level option could lead to emissions reductions “consistent with Aoeteroa New Zealand’s legislated target and the agriculture sector’s indicative sub-target of the country’s first and second emissions budgets”.