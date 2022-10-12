Parliament may change law after report deemed police photographs, fingerprints of young people 'illegal' - Police Minister

Police Minister Chris Hipkins with President of the Police Association Chris Cahill at the Police Association conference in Wellington.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins says Parliament may legislate so police can gather young people’s photographs and fingerprints, after a watchdog report deemed the practice illegal.

Hipkins, speaking at the Police Association annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday, said “the pendulum has swung too far” on the issue of privacy rights in light of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) report.

"I'm absolutely open to change. I do think that intelligence gathering is a core function of police and some of the intelligence gathering that's happened, as of normal in the past, won't be possible any more if we leave the IPCA, Privacy Commissioner finding unchallenged,” he said.

“I am concerned that the report, if left unchallenged, will significantly constrain the police's ability to do their jobs ... I wouldn't take off the table the potential for Parliament to take further action to support the police to do their job.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland waits over potential undetected spread

* Covid-19: Emails reveal tensions between Police Association and minister over jabs

* Covid-19: 'A smaller number' of cases expected on Thursday, Hipkins says



Hipkins said in many cases youths and their parents consented to having photographs and fingerprints taken as police tried to identify perpetrators of crimes.

"What real harm has been caused by this? I understand the privacy principles in question here. But actually, there's a countervailing interest as well.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the Police Association annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Police Association, a union of police officers, has responded with frustration to IPCA and the OPC report, which last month deemed police’s gathering of voluntarily-provided photographs and fingerprints, including of young Māori, was unlawful. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said at the time the finding posed “significant challenges” to police staff.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the IPCA and OPC finding was a “significant” hurdle for police, and could pose difficulty for the introduction of police body cameras.

He said, currently, police had identified the perpetrators of “hundreds of crimes” but were unable to act as voluntarily-provided fingerprints were used in the investigation.

“It's had an immediate effect on victims of crime.”

The association expected police to challenge the report’s findings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff President of the Police Association Chris Cahill said emphasised the danger police faced due to gun and gang violence in a speech to the union’s delegates on Wednesday.

The Police Association’s conference – themed on “further challenges” – opened with a video compilation of news coverage of a riot at Parliament, gang shootings, a terror attack in Auckland, assaults and shootings of police officers, and the Government's commitment to get more police on the streets.

Crime has risen to the forefront of political debate once again in the past year, as spate of high-profile gang violence and ramraids by youths dominate headlines. Firearm offences have also risen.

Cahill said images of crime were being screened across the country nightly and – along with police being “ripe for political point scoring” – intensified the public’s call for officers to be “walking the streets, catching crimes”.

He said police were a 24/7 government department, tasked with responding to situations which involved no crime, such a mental distress, and police resources would be stretched until Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social and Development “step up”.