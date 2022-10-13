Opposition backs Government in possible law change after report deemed police photographs, fingerprints of young people 'illegal'

Police Minister Chris Hipkins with President of the Police Association Chris Cahill at the Police Association conference in Wellington.

The Government has the Opposition’s backing for a potential law change to shore up police’s ability to gather photographs and fingerprints of young people.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday told a Police Association annual meeting he was considering intervening on behalf of police, after an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) report last month decided officers were unlawfully collecting voluntarily-provided photos and fingerprints of youths.

Hipkins, who initially said the watchdog report was a matter for police, said he was concerned “the report, if left unchallenged, will significantly constrain the police's ability to do their jobs”.

"What real harm has been caused by this? I understand the privacy principles in question here. But actually, there's a countervailing interest as well.”

READ MORE:

* Contact tracing data remains vulnerable to misuse, experts say, as mandatory record keeping kicks in

* Photos taken of woman at Northland checkpoint unlawful, police watchdog finds

* Photos officers took during search an 'abuse of power', police watchdog says



He had sought advice on the report and “wouldn't take off the table the potential for Parliament to take further action to support the police to do their job”.

Hipkins’ backing of police concerns over the report comes as the Government attempts to head-off public concern about crime, amid a spate of high-profile ramraids by youths dominating headlines, gang altercations, and a rise of firearm offences.

National and ACT were both swift to give provisional support for any law change put forward by the Government. The Green Party said the possibility was “deeply concerning”.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the Police Association annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday.

“The Government is doing what's easy, rather than what's effective and right. To say that we're somehow keeping communities safe by making it easier for police to collect data off of innocent people is laughable,” said Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

"If you are a suspect, then they have the right to take your data.

"The minister is saying that there is an interest in letting police take anyone's data without them being suspected of a crime ... What he's talking about is mass, very intimate data collection by police for no reason, and with no regulation.”

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said the Government was on the “back foot”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said National would support a law change in light of the IPCA-OPC report into police gathering voluntarily-provided photos and fingerprints from youths.

"They're trying to appear as if they're now putting support behind the police and starting to take some action on it. He should have already challenged and had legal advice on whether or not the IPCA and OPC findings were legal.”

He said if police were acting illegally, National would probably support a law change as Hipkins suggested.

ACT Party police spokesperson Chris Baillie​ said ACT supported a law change, though “we’d need to see the details”.

"Police need to be able to do their jobs. They’re demoralised enough by the lack of support from Government.”

Supplied Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said “broad public debate” will help ensure young people’s rights are protected.

The IPCA and OPC investigated police’s use of photos and fingerprints for “intelligence-gathering” purposes after whānau in Wairarapa complained publicly of their rangatahi, young people, being photographed on the street by police.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said privacy law allowed police to collect photographs “for a broad range of policing purposes”.

"This includes intelligence gathering where there is a reasonable possibility that an individual could be relevant to a specific or likely investigation.”

He said the report with the IPCA “found that front-line officers need to have effective tools, training and procedures to ensure that they are making lawful judgment calls about the use of personal information”.

“Photographs and fingerprints can be powerful policing tools, but as sensitive biometric personal information they must be collected, used, stored and retained lawfully and safely.

“Broad public debate can help ensure the fundamental freedoms of rangatahi and all citizens are rightly protected through legislation and proper process.”