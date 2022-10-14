Aaron Gilmore's $500,000 loan solution: Get mum and dad to buy his holiday house

Aaron Gilmore tells Wellington constituents, ahead of the recent elections, that his parents have agreed to pay him $400,000 in a settlement. His mother says that's not correct.

Former National MP and failed city council candidate Aaron Gilmore may have a way to deal with his six-figure debt to his parents – get them to buy his holiday home.

Yet what could have been a straightforward solution has instead become a dispute in its own right.

In a speech to Wellington voters earlier this month Gilmore claimed his parents agreed to drop their legal action against him and “pay him $400,000”.

It transpires he was alluding to their potential purchase of his Lake Ōhau holiday home, which he says is worth $900,000. However, his mother says it’s far from a done deal and he is over-valuing the Mackenzie Basin property – she thinks it is worth about $500,000 and says it does not have code compliance.

Aaron Gilmore, an unsuccessful Wellington council candidate, has been in a High Court battle with his parents, Garry and Kay Gilmore, over repaying a $500,000 loan paid to him in 2018, which in 2019 transferred to Mighty Rocket Trust, of which he is the trustee.

“Most of you won’t have been sued by your parents, well I did. But, I’m pleased to say they’ve agreed to settle with me and pay me $400,000,” Gilmore said during the speech.

“We’ll see what the media reports about that,” Gilmore added.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Former National MP Aaron Gilmore is in a legal stoush with his parents over a loan.

In response, his mother, Kay Gilmore, said: “I don’t think that boy knows what’s coming out of his mouth.”

Gilmore made a settlement offer to his parents earlier this month involving the sale of the Lake Ōhau property, which was spared in the 2020 fires, and a request for $400,000 in return for “the difference”.

The offer was considered and rejected.

If any house exchange was to go ahead, his mother feels they shouldn’t have to pay him anything for it.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff Aaron Gilmore’s red holiday home at Lake Ōhau (back left) was one of the few left standing on Temple Ln after fires decimated the area in 2020.

“I don’t know what planet he’s living on.”

Aaron Gilmore made initial payments towards the loan from his parents, worth $70,000. His most recent payment to his parents was $500 in June 2019. Court documents say Gilmore needs to pay his parents $257,000.

The ongoing financial dispute has seen him lose contact with all members of his parents’ family.

Aaron Gilmore said he could not recall exactly what he said to voters.

“I believe what I said that day you are referring to was I had made an offer to settle with my parents, which along the lines as above I have, and their lawyer has, agreed to negotiate on it and that it would be all agreed.”

He said Mighty Rocket Trust would settle the remaining loan balance, but reporting on the dispute “further alienates the likelihood of the loan being paid back early”.

“Stuff appears to have some weird sick fascination with my life.”

Flashback to 2013: Shamed MP Aaron Gilmore says he is not proud of his behaviour, apologising by saying "if there was a dickhead ... it was me".

Gilmore first hit the headlines in 2013 after he was forced to quit Parliament over his antics during a boozy night in Hanmer Springs, where he allegedly asked a barman, “Do you know who I am?” and threatened to get the prime minister's office involved to have them sacked.

The proprietor of an apartment hotel sitting in the shadow of the Beehive, he made the news last month for messy business dealings with landlords and others at a small-scale operation known as Stay at St Pauls​.

Last year, Gilmore’s $260,000 claim against his landlord backfired with him being ordered to fork out $11,000 in costs, with a judge calling his claim “wholly unmeritorious”.