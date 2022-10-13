Off-duty police officers who stopped Countdown stabber honoured for 'extreme bravery'

Luke Lambert faced his victims at the High Court in Dunedin.

The attacker was armed with two knives. Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi had bottles of Ajax cleaner.

Toschi and his colleague Constable Sophie Allison​ received a Police Association bravery award on Thursday, handed to them by the prime minister, for intervening in a frenzied stabbing attack in a Dunedin Countdown in May 2021.

The pair were off-duty and shopping in the supermarket unbeknown to one another when Luke Lambert, wielding two knifes, began an attack on two supermarket staff and two shoppers.

“We thank you for your service, this very demonstration of true service, but also our true courage... Thank you for replying to this heinous attack with humanity, selflessness, and such extreme bravery,” Jacinda Ardern said, before handing the awards to the officers at the association’s annual meeting.

Both Allison and Toschi have been credited with saving lives during attack, alongside Countdown staff and shoppers who intervened.

Ardern, reading an account of the officers’ actions in presenting the award, said the attack lasted one minutes and 10 seconds in total.

Neither Allison, who was off-duty, and Toschi, who was in plain clothes and on a lunch break, were armed. Responding to screams as the attack began, both found each other entering the aisle to confront Lambert as he attacked.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi and Constable Sophie Allison receive a police association award on Thursday.

“It happened very quickly ... moments were very slow and [there were] other moments that just went by in a flash,” Allison said, after receiving the award.

Allison said she was “relieved” to recognise Toschi coming down the other end of the shopping aisle.

Toschi said he began throwing bottles of Ajax cleaner at Lambert, in an attempt to distract him. Toshi rammed the attacker with a chair, before dragging away a victim.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hands Allison a bravery award.

Allison, rushing at Lambert, who made contact with the police officer’s head, used a chair to restrain him and threw her body weight on him. Both then restrained Lambert until on-duty police staff arrived.

“We didn't really think about what was happening or what needed to be done, just stopped what was happening,” Toschi said.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the pair were an obvious choice for the bravery award.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Ardern hands Toschi a bravery award.

He said Toschi’s son was afraid to go to the supermarket for months after the attack.

“It just shows how a police officers are just human, they're the same as everyone else, and their whānau and everyone suffers when these traumatic events happen; they've got to live with that, and a little bit of today's hopefully about healing that for the children as well.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he was “incredibly proud” of the officers, who demonstrated the commitment police make to protecting the community.

Lambert, 42, pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of six-and-a-half years, in May. His lawyer said Lambert had severe mental health issues and was at “crisis point”.