Costal communities, biodiversity at risk as ocean hit by climate change and pollution

Microplastics are expected to be in Earth’s atmosphere for years to come. Source: Australian Academy of Science.

Ocean acidification, rising sea levels and an increase in sea surface temperatures are part of the “sobering” picture the Government’s latest ocean report shows, spurring calls for urgent intervention to mitigate the impacts of pollution and climate change.

Ongoing marine heatwaves were becoming more frequent and severe due to variability in sea-surface temperature.

The report, released on Thursday by Ministry for the Environmental and StatsNZ, warned of the risk to coastal communities, biodiversity, Māori, as well as roads, pipes and $26 billion worth of buildings vulnerable to a 0.6 metre sea-level rise.

Plastic waste and microplastics were a major problem – with increasing evidence microplastics were widespread throughout the marine environment.

It pointed to a recent study that found microplastics in 75% of fish across 10 commercially valuable species in southern New Zealand.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Hikurangi Marine Reserve, south of Kaikoura. File photo.

The report showed climate change “is causing sea-level rise, which impacts coastal communities, sites of cultural and ecological significance, and marine species”, Natasha Lewis of the Ministry for the Environment said.

“Sedimentation and pollution affect water quality, which can threaten biodiversity and public health.”

The impact of poor water quality and pollution included an increase in toxic algal blooms, sediment that could clog cockles, pipi, and scallop gills, more bans on shellfish gathering, and the killing of marine species and seabirds via plastic pollution.

Ocean acidification could impact a large number marine mammals that would struggle to adapt after being pushed to biological limits.

Green-lipped mussels – file photo.

It could mean shellfish such as pāua and green-lipped mussels may need to use more energy to grow shells, meaning less energy for tissue growth and reproducing, while deep-water corals are particularly susceptible to ocean acidification.

Ocean acidity off the Otago coast in subantarctic surface waters increased by 8.6% between 1998 to 2020.

Sea-surface temperature increased on average by 0.1 to 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade between 1981 and 2018 across four oceanic regions, while coastal waters saw an average rise of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Sea levels (relative to land levels) rose in all six coastal monitoring sites, and at a faster rate.

“In Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin, the rate of sea-level rise more than doubled in the 60 years to 2020 compared to the rate for previous 60 years,” Lewis said.

The report pointed to the increase in greenhouse gas emission as a driver of ocean acidification, level rise and sea-surface temperature. Land activity could cause excess sediment, nutrient, and plastic pollution, while at sea, fishing, aquaculture, extraction of natural resources, the introduction of non-indigenous species and coastal development could have a negative impact.

Green Party’s ocean spokesperson Eugenie Sage said the rate the Government was progressing to help ocean health was “unacceptably slow”.

Supplied Eugenie Sage said the Government was “unacceptably slow”.

“The report tells a decades-long story of government neglect when it comes to the health of our oceans.

“The health of our oceans is deteriorating at an alarming rate, and we’re at risk of losing precious habitats forever. Politicians have known about this for decades and many have had a chance to stop it.

“But they haven’t – which is exactly why we need to let the handbrake go and take urgent and collective action,” she said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the report confirmed what those on the ground had been living with.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling for an urgent action plan.

“From a Māori wellbeing perspective, we are really seeing the pressure on a day-to-day basis, not just from climate but from degradation from activities on the land close to the sea.”

Ngarewa-Packer called for the Government to put in place an urgent action plan that had an understanding of individual rohe (regional) pressures.

She said it needed to happen yesterday, describing the current progress as a “poor and weak strategy”.

“We are in desperate need of a massive in intervention, but there doesn't seem to be that urgency around it.”

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker has been approached for comment.

The report is based on data to 2020.