Highest jump in food costs in more than a decade puts Government under pressure

The cost of keeping food on the table continues to rise.

Soaring food costs in every supermarket aisle continue to batter families and put more pressure on the Government as new figures show food inflation is at a 13-year-high.

Stats NZ figures released on Thursday show food prices jumped by 8.3% in September compared to the year before, while fruit and vegetables increased by 16%.

The Government has substantially increased benefits, the largest increases since the 1940s, but households continue to face soaring prices for basic essentials – a phenomenon National says means people are getting “pummelled” and has the Greens calling for an immediate boost to benefits.

“Basic produce has soared in the last year; broccoli up 44%, cauliflower up 53%, kiwifruit up 42% [and] onions up 40%,” National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said.

“The Government keeps blaming events overseas for runaway inflation, but the prices of food grown at home are skyrocketing.”

Higher food costs mean more children and their parents will be staring at empty cupboards, Child Poverty Action Group Mike O’Brien said, ​with low-income families more likely to cut down on their grocery bills in order to pay the mortgage or rent, and heat their home.

Food banks would also be among the first to notice ballooning food costs as a result of fewer donations and higher demand.

High supermarket bills are felt more keenly by those on the lowest incomes.

Meanwhile, the Government’s latest child poverty data showed rental costs are pushing children into poverty, and the bulk of families – 64% – living in poverty were also working.

The Ministry of Social Development with the Inland Revenue, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Treasury are reviewing Working for Families tax credits but O’Brien said the changes were not coming quickly enough to match spiralling costs.

Higher costs at the checkout for fruit and vegetables will also widen inequality, with nutritious food “critical” for young people to be able to focus and learn at school, PPTA president Melanie Webber said. Nearly 100 schools are part of the Government’s health school lunches programme, but it should be rolled out to every public school, she said.

Many teenagers were also taking on work to support their families, but their education was being blighted.

“It is just embedding inequality.”

Teachers were also feeling demoralised from working with impoverished students every day and knowing they could do little to help, she said.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Government has prioritised families on benefits since it came into power – efforts which were working.

Social Development Minster Carmel Sepuloni says there won't be any further changes to Working for Families until after the review.

“Our changes have led to a 40% real increase in after housing cost income for those on a main benefit, above the rate of inflation,” Sepuloni said.

It boosted benefits for the second time in March – the biggest lift from any government since the 1950s – and had also raised the amount a person can earn from working before losing money from their benefit.

It had also scrapped a decades-old rule which meant child support payments went to the state instead of the child’s primary caregiver if they were on a sole parent benefit.

The Working for Families review would be released early next year. “We don’t intend to make any changes to current levels of income support until this review is complete,” she said.