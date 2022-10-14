Advocates optimistic New Zealand can turn around grim ocean health trajectory for future generations

Climate change is literally eating away at some of the spots Kiwis love the most - our beach fronts and coastlines.

Advocates believe New Zealand can turn around the country’s concerning marine health trajectory - for the sake of future generations.

A report, released on Thursday by the Government, warned of the risk and impact climate change and pollution posed to coastal communities, biodiversity and Māori. Plastic waste and microplastics were a major problem – with increasing evidence microplastics were widespread throughout the marine environment.

Natasha Lewis from the Ministry for the Environment said the long-term nature of the environmental degradation did not just impact the daily lives of New Zealanders, “but the lives of our children and grandchildren”.

“These are impacts that are already felt by people or communities all across the country,” giving the examples of the fallout from extreme weather events, coastal erosion and when beaches or shellfish collections are closed off. As well as the plastic ingested by sea and bird life that could make its way up the food chain.

Monique Ford/Stuff As the Kapiti coastline continues to crumble, the district council works to shore up a stretch of land on Raumati beach. (File photo)

However, Lewis said the report did show some improvements in coastal and estuarine water quality areas that gave her “real hope” of the community groups, iwi and schools that were participating in restoration across the country.

“We need to keep going and focus on getting those improvements in other places,” she said. “Although (the report) does seem like a gloomy read, those improvements are so important to focus on.”

Rob Wilson of Ghost Diving NZ, the group that dives and picks up tonnes of rubbish from Wellington’s harbour, sees firsthand the affect climate change and pollution has on the waters in the Capital.

Ghost Diving NZ/Supplied Rob Wilson, founder and president of Ghost Diving NZ with items found on the sea floor. (File photo)

He has noticed sea-level rise from where he once used to fish in Miramar before he was a diver and sees the “plume” coming from the Hutt River, severely impacting visibility when there are storms. He said that amount of sedimentation could blanket the sea floor and in turn damage the environment.

But Wilson says even small changes can make big differences.

“I have to try and stay positive. I want to stay positive because I want the generations to come to have the opportunity to see the stuff we have, enjoy the sea life, and be able to swim.

”I always say to people, act locally with a global mentality. Try to minimise your own use, like buying a Pump bottle of water, instead of throwing that away, reuse it. Even that on a singular scale is making a massive difference. If you can make these small changes, they’ll make a great impact.”

Ghost Diving NZ/Supplied Rob Wilson estimated Ghost Diving NZ collected close to 6 tonnes of rubbish from beneath the sea at Clyde Quay in May 2022.

When asked what the consequences would be fore the oceans if there wasn’t change, Wilson said, “if we continue fishing in the manner we do and not looking after our oceans, they’ll be gone, it’ll be a wasteland”.

Wilson does not see big schools of fish any more in Wellington Harbour.

“Although there are some changes, they’re not necessarily good changes.”

That includes an increase in some fish that Wellington would not usually see – Wilson puts it down to sea temperature rise seeing fish species migrate further south.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker (second from left) at the Ruataniwha Salmon Farm in Twizel on Thursday.

Environment Minister David Parker said the report underscored the need “for this Government’s moves to cut plastic waste, improve water quality in our rivers and lakes, reduce sedimentation, and address climate change”.

“Water quality in coastal areas seems to be improving, with some areas showing reductions in the level of nutrients that can lead to harmful algal blooms,” he said.

“While improvements will take time, we expect these positive trends to continue.”

Greenpeace’s oceans campaigner, Ellie Hooper, said it showed New Zealand faced “a twin climate and extinction crisis and this report highlights the deadly overlap, and provides stark evidence for why our Government should be doing more to reduce climate pollution and protect the ocean”.

Live Ocean chief executive Sally Paterson said New Zealand needed to act with “courage if we want to reverse this alarming trajectory”.

“Aotearoa is the guardian of a globally significant ocean space and we must prioritise it for all our sakes.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the report confirmed what those on the ground had been living with.

“I live in Taranaki and we are seeing, as coastal towns, the impact that is happening.”