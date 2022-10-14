Government fix-it man Sir Brian Roche to lead defence policy review panel

Defence Minister Peeni Henare, in December 2021, announced his three priorities for the Defence agencies: People, Infrastructure, and Pacific.

A high-powered advisory panel headed by government fix-it man Sir Brian Roche will help set the course for a major review of New Zealand’s defence strategy.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced the members of a ministerial advisory panel for a defence policy review on Friday.

Roche, chair of the panel, will be assisted by David Gawn, former army chief and head of the National Emergency Management Agency; Don McKinnon, former deputy prime minister; and Christine Stevenson, chief executive of Customs.

Professor David Capie​, director of Victoria University’s Centre for Strategic Studies, and Pania Tyson-NathanNZ Māori Tourism chief executive, will also be on the panel.

READ MORE:

* Defence Force review: SAS needs to better understand 'the importance of democratic oversight'

* Covid-19: 'Unconstrained freedom' from Covid restrictions unlikely to come for years, Sir Brian Roche says

* Self-determination at the heart of new Māori Health Authority



​“While the review will be led by Defence officials, this panel will provide me invaluable independent advice and critical scrutiny throughout this two-year process,” Henare said, in a statement.

The Government asked the defence agencies to lead a review of defence policy in July, saying a rewrite was required in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, intensifying great power competition and escalating climate change. The review was expected to product numerous strategy documents and conclude in half-way through 2024.

The-Dominion-Post Sir Brian Roche will lead an independent panel that will advise the minister of changes to New Zealand’s defence strategy.

The first product of the review, a “defence policy and strategy statement”, was due in October. Henare’s office has yet to confirm when exactly this statement may be produced.

Roche said the panel did not have a “firm view” on how New Zealand’s defence strategy needed to change, however a loss of “people-power” at the defence agencies and major defence “platforms” – such as the incoming P-8 Poseidon surveillance and replacement Hercules aircraft – would be a focus.

"We have to sort of assess what the operating environment looks like ... then look at what is the capacity and capability required to credibly respond, and then say, if that's what's required, how does it fit to what we've currently got?” he said in an interview.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The RNZAF is retiring its six ageing Orion P-3K2 maritime patrol aircraft.The fleet will be replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft from next year.

"It's a very important part to the [country's] geopolitical place in the world, as well as our place in the Pacific.”

Roche was involved in a defence policy review in 2015. He chairs Antarctica NZ, is a former chairperson of Waka Kotahi-NZTA and was appointed by the Government to panels tasked with scrutinising the handling of Covid-19 in both 2020 and 2021.