Bus shortage: 'Significant' driver agreement nearing as sector struggles for staff

A NZ-owned company has designed and built an electric bus which has been unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood, but he admits a driver shortage could put bumps in the road.

A significant agreement for bus drivers looks imminent, as the Government attempts to improve conditions and wages for a sector plagued with shortages, causing huge disruptions in public transport networks across the country.

This comes as Metlink, which is currently 120 drivers short, said 67 bus services on its network would be suspended from Monday. It warned Wellington commuters to expect further unplanned cancellations.

An agreement on how to use the $61 million allocated in this year’s Budget is nearing completion in the coming weeks, according to people with knowledge of the deal. The intent is to improve both conditions and pay, they said on condition of anonymity to discuss the deal.

But any agreement is unlikely to provide a quick fix.Some industry players warn it could take years to reverse the crisis and are calling on the Government to review immigration rules in the meantime.

“Businesses are being stretched to breaking point,” the Bus and Coach Association, Waste Management Industry Forum and National Road Carriers said in a joint letter to Wood.

They estimated the sector was short of at least 8000 drivers for freight services, up to 600 for buses and 400 for waste collection vehicles.

“What is required immediately are changes to immigration settings,” they wrote in the letter.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood attending a bus conference at Rotorua Energy Events Centre earlier this month.

Michael Wood, who is both transport and immigration minister, said that staffing challenges facing many cities “has been driven by a contracting system that forces operators to lower drivers’ pay and conditions in order to compete commercially”.

Improving driving conditions would make it easier to recruit and retain a strong workforce, “allowing frequent and reliable bus services,” he said.

“That’s why we are moving ahead with reforms to the public transport operating model, introducing Fair Pay Agreements, and have set aside $61m... to improve terms and conditions for drivers.

“We are currently working alongside unions, the Bus and Coach Association and local authorities to determine how this funding will be utilised.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington bus commuters in Lambton Quay. File photo.

But the industry has warned that improvements will take time to be felt.

Ben McFadgen, the chief executive of the Bus & Coach Association NZ, said he was aware of a “gradual erosion of bus driver wages over time”, adding that it could take the industry two to three years to recover.

“We’ve got a labour shortage that needs to be sorted now.”

Some regional councils had gone out on their own, unable to wait for central government, he said.

“There are inconsistencies around the country, some councils managed to get pay rates up... Others can't afford or haven't been able to.”

McFadgen feared should there not be a sizeable shift in conditions and pay, cancellations would increase further.

supplied/Stuff Bus and Coach Association chief executive Ben McFadgen.

Wood said employers were able to recruit internationally provided they paid migrant workers at least the median wage.

From February 27 next year, a new median wage of $29.66 an hour is set to be adopted by Immigration NZ. Bay of Plenty bus drivers became some of the highest paid in the country this week after an agreed wage hike to $28/h.

Metlink had increased pay to $27/h and “took the lead role in ushering in rest and meal breaks for drivers”, said Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain.

But there was no short term fix, she said, calling for further pay increases and fair pay agreements, and changes to immigration settings.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kevin O’Sullivan, secretary of Tramways, pictured in 2021.

Kevin O’Sullivan, secretary of the Tramways bus drivers’ union, said he’d seen figures showing there had been only six new hires in Wellington between April and September.The real problem was that drivers needed to be treated better, he said.

“Money is just half of the equation, they have to be treated equally,” Sullivan said. “I'm optimistic it’ll kind of work out. There’s going to have to be some big and very fundamental changes to the way the industry works.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Council of Trade Unions boss Richard Wagstaff pictured in 2021 as Wellington bus drivers picketed the Kilbirnie depot during a 24 hour strike.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the bus industry had been in a staffing crisis for several years and

the impending bus driver agreement was “hugely significant,” he said.

– The bus routes affected by the cancellations from Monday are 2, 3, 14, 20, 21, 22, 33, 34, 35, 36, 83, 84, 30x, 31x.