National MP Barbara Kuriger drops agriculture portfolios over 'blurred line' in family dispute

National Party MP Barbara Kuriger has resigned from her agriculture, biosecurity and food safety portfolios over an ongoing dispute her family is involved in, a conflict of interest her leader Christopher Luxon labelled a “serious lapse of judgement”.

The Taranaki King Country MP, who has been in Parliament since 2014, said she stepped down from her portfolios last night, but said she should have managed the conflict of interest sooner.

Her family has been in a dispute with the Ministry for Primary Industries since 2017, which she said had “created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities”.

“In order to continue to support my family, I am stepping aside,” she said in a statement.

She said the dispute was a personal matter she tried to keep separate from her professional role, but she said there was a conflict of interest she should have recognised sooner.

Her son in 2020 admitted causing a herd of dairy cows prolonged and severe pain, and charges against his father, Louis Stephen Kuriger, who was also on trial, have been dropped.

Luxon in a statement said he had “become aware” of the dispute, and that it was ongoing.

“I discussed this with Ms Kuriger, and she accepts that this is a significant conflict of interest and the failure to recognise it and to take steps to manage this conflict has been a serious lapse of judgement,” he said.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller will become acting spokesperson for agriculture, biosecurity and food safety.

National will have a wider reshuffle in the coming months, he said.

More to come...