National-ACT coalition widens its margin on Labour-Greens in latest poll

A National-ACT coalition has widened its lead on Labour and the Greens in another political poll that will be unwelcome news to the Government.

A Curia Market Research poll, seen by Stuff, placed the National Party at 39% support, up two percentage points from September. ACT dropped three percentage points to 9% support from those polled.

If the 2023 election produced these numbers, the two traditional allies could form a coalition of 63 seats in the Parliament and govern the country.

Labour’s support dropped a percentage point to 34%, the same level of support recorded in a TVNZ/Kantar poll published two weeks ago.

The Greens, down three percentage points to 7%, wouldn’t be enough to let Labour govern – the centre-left bloc would only have 54 seats in the 120-seat Parliament.

Not even the Māori Party would get Labour across the line. At 2.1%, the party could have three seats in Parliament if it won an electorate.

The Curia Market Research poll of 1000 potential voters was run for the Taxpayer’s Union between October 2 and October 11 and had a margin of error of 3.1%. Curia has long been the National Party’s private pollster.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff National and ACT could form a coalition of 63 seats and govern the country if the 2023 election reproduced the numbers seen in a Curia poll.

Parties outside Parliament that featured in the poll included TOP on 3.4%, NZ First on 2.1% and New Conservatives at 1%.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s placement in the preferred prime minister ranking dropped four percentage points on the month before, to 33%.

However, National Party leader Christopher Luxon’s ranking also dropped, by three percentage points to 23%.

Overall, Ardern maintained a higher “net favourability” of 7%, meaning more favoured her than found her unfavourable. Luxon by the same measure was almost neutral, at 1%.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who has led the Government’s Three Water reforms and been the subject of allegations of conflicts of interest, had a net favourability of -31%. No other Cabinet minister appeared to be polled for this rating.

In rating the “direction” of the country, the majority of those polled believed the country was headed in the wrong direction – 56%.

Put up against those who considered the country as headed in the right direction, at 29%, Curia calculated a -28% net rating for the country’s direction, which it said was “another record low”.

Cost of living dominated as the major voting issue in the poll, with 24% saying it was the most important problem the country was facing, before “the economy” at 13%.