Government to consider removing seven-day isolation period, as Covid-19 cases rise

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would be reconsidering the Covid-19 isolation period this week. Australia has announced it will stop requiring Covid-19 cases to isolate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the seven-day Covid-19 isolation requirement will be reconsidered this week, as Covid-19 cases rise “like clockwork”.

Ardern, speaking at a regular press conference on Monday afternoon, said the latest rise in Covid-19 cases was expected by modelling, and the incoming wave would not be as “significant” as earlier ones in 2022.

The latest figures, published on Monday, showed there were 14,311 Covid-19 cases in the past week, a rise from 11,205 the week prior. The seven-day rolling average of cases was at 2041, up from 1598.

“At the time that we removed the traffic light regime ... we did expect there to be another uptick, and like clockwork, that is what we are seeing,” Ardern said.

The Government would this week review Covid-19 restrictions, including the isolation period, as the most recent epidemic notice granting those powers was set to expire on Wednesday.

Australia ended mandatory isolation for people with Covid-19 last week. Ardern declined to confirm that mandatory isolation would remain the Government’s policy in advance of an announcement later this week.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said an uptick in Covid-19 cases was expected.

"As you can imagine, we will be factoring in the fact that, as expected, we are seeing a bit of an uptick at the moment,” she said.

“But the advice continues to be from health [officials] that isolating Covid cases continues to be a really important part of continuing to manage numbers."

Ardern said the current protections – including the isolation period and a requirement that masks are worn in healthcare environments – were “very slimmed down”.

"They are the things that we believe with the current variants we have, and Covid at the stage it's in, make the biggest difference,” Ardern said.

"New Zealanders really understand and appreciate why they continue to be really important steps.”

David Welch, a senior lecturer and Covid-19 modeller at the University of Auckland, said earlier on Monday the rise in cases was likely driven by the government’s roll-back of Covid rules.

“A plateau and then a slow rise in cases coincides with the drop of the Covid protection framework. There are fewer people wearing masks,” he said.

However, Welch wasn’t overly concerned about the rising Covid numbers and said the next wave was “not likely to be very large” in number.

“At the moment, we’re relying on our immunity to keep case numbers down. Making sure vaccinations are all up to date is always good,” he said.

- additional reporting Gabrielle McCulloch