Government overhauls Covid powers, scraps vaccine mandates

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed," said Chris Hipkins.

The Government is rolling back numerous powers for enforcing Covid rules.

Vaccine mandates, gathering limits and lockdowns are among the measures being scrapped.

Self-isolation requirements for cases, household contacts, close contacts and mask requirements within certain healthcare setting are to remain.

The Government is significantly overhauling its Covid powers, scrapping worker vaccine mandates and its capacity to enforce gathering limits and lockdowns.

However, powers for the seven-day isolation period for Covid-19 cases and mask-wearing requirements for visitors in certain healthcare settings will remain – for the time being.

Acting Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins described the changes as a significant milestone.

“What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed. With these changes, the legal framework matches the risk,” Hipkins said.

The powers that will be scrapped include: lockdowns, MIQ, worker vaccine mandates, gathering limits, the vaccine pass, QR code display, entry requirements at the border, traveller vaccine requirements and testing for people in self-isolation.

Self-isolation requirements for cases, household contacts, close contacts and mask powers remain.

The Government is also revoking the epidemic notice, “which represents a move away from emergency arrangements to long-term management of the virus”, Hipkins said.

“Now, we can manage the virus with tools such as widened availability of anti-virals, without having to resort to the most restrictive measures.”

The most recent epidemic notice is set to expire on Wednesday.

Hipkins said the Government planned to remove the most restrictive powers “that are no longer required” by the end of 2022, while still ensuring “we can practically manage the ongoing impact of Covid-19”.

“It will retain an ability to put in place case isolation periods and mask-wearing requirements and, if necessary, requirements on travellers that can be called on if things change and we need to step up our response. But most other measures, including lockdowns, will be removed.”

The requirement for travellers flying into New Zealand to complete an online declaration will be removed on Thursday.

Ardern said on Monday night the plan with the Covid legislation was to remove powers that were no longer required, “while still ensuring we can practically manage the ongoing impact of Covid”.

It comes as Covid case numbers have been increasing. It was reported on Monday that there were 14,311 cases in the past week.

On Tuesday, prior to the Covid announcement, Ardern said it had been forecast that there would be another rise in Covid cases before Christmas, and New Zealand was now experiencing this.

“People understand one of the most significant things you can do to prevent dramatic escalations in case numbers is just making sure people with Covid stay home.

“Things change so quickly,” she said. “We have another variant currently in circulation globally, giving ourselves the ability to keep reviewing, move if we can or by keeping those things that make a difference.”

The Government is set to hold an inquiry into its Covid response, while consultation takes place into the design of an overarching pandemic management law.

The next review of Covid measures will take place at the end of November.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono was concerned at the impact that winding down the Covid powers would have on immunocompromised and disabled people.

“There is no doubt that Covid hit some communities far worse than others,” he said.

“Living with Covid could make inequalities even worse if we do not put the health of those most at risk at the centre of our response. These communities need to be part of a community-centred approach where those who are most at risk are at the table for making decisions about how to respond to future waves.”

Earlier on Tuesday, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said New Zealand needed to “fundamentally ... move on”.

Luxon said there were “extraordinary powers” in the Covid legislation.

“It doesn't just get rolled forward for another two years or 2025.”