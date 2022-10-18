Government considers Royal Commission into Covid response as most powers scrapped

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed,” said Chris Hipkins.

The Government is hinting at a Royal Commission of Inquiry into its Covid response, with the intent of using it to help shape future pandemic laws.

While announcing steps to scrap the bulk of Covid powers, including lockdowns, mandates and gathering limits, Chris Hipkins said Cabinet had had discussions about an inquiry into the response.

Hipkins, who was standing in for Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall, said he had always been clear that once New Zealand’s Covid response got to the point it is in now “it would be the right time to do something more formal and more sort of arm's length than we've done before”.

The Government had conducted regular reviews along the way, he said, but New Zealand was getting close to the point where a “more structured review and forward look” was needed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins says New Zealand is getting close to the point where a “structured review and forward look” is needed.

“To make sure that we've captured the lessons that we needed to and that we prepared for any future events.”

Royal Commissions generally are held for important and difficult issues, including abuse in care, the March 15 terror attacks and Pike River.

When asked what extent inquiry findings would feed into future pandemic laws, Hipkins said they wanted to capture lessons from the Covid years “to make sure we are better prepared and that we have got things lined up in the event the country has to do this again”.

Hipkins was asked if it would be in the form of a Royal Commission. He said he was not in a position to say yet - “but I mean, I think if you look at the sorts of inquiries we've had and sorts of things that have triggered royal commissions in the past, Royal commissions have been triggered for smaller things, than the Covid-19 Response.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Teanau Tuiono wants a Royal Commission into the Covid response.

The Government had been considering an inquiry in September, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern telling Newshub they were looking at the form it could take.

Opposition parties have been calling for a Royal Commission into the Covid response for some time.

Green Party Covid-19 spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said an inquiry was much needed.

“It was rough for everyone. But there are some questions there as well.”

“There also needs to be another piece around making sure that we centre the voices of our immunocompromised and disabled whānau as well.”